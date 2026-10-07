R&D Tax Academy Launches Global Expansion Across Seven Major Jurisdictions Following US Success

Specialist online training platform that was founded during the COVID-19 pandemic now brings jurisdiction-specific R&D tax education to international markets

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- R&D Tax Academy, a specialized online education platform dedicated to research and development tax incentives, today announced its formal international expansion, extending its comprehensive training curriculum across six new major global jurisdictions alongside its established United States offering.Founded in the United States in June 2020 in response to the operational disruptions and remote-work demands of the COVID-19 pandemic, R&D Tax Academy was created to make complex tax technical knowledge accessible online. Following years of sustained growth in the US, the Academy is now launching dedicated educational programs tailored to the statutory frameworks of the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.The international expansion addresses growing global demand among corporate finance teams, technical personnel, founders, accountants, and specialist advisers navigating increasingly rigorous documentation standards and audit scrutiny worldwide."Tax authorities across the globe are demanding higher standards of contemporaneous technical evidence and compliance," said Adam Rogers, Principal at Swanson Reed and Head of R&D Tax Academy. "Having proven the effectiveness of our digital learning model in the US during and after the pandemic, expanding our reach allows us to equip companies and practitioners worldwide with the practical skills needed to identify qualifying activities, conduct robust technical interviews, and defend legitimate claims."Comprehensive Curriculum and Transparent PricingR&D Tax Academy's expanded platform delivers training across introductory fundamentals, executive briefings, and advanced practitioner masterclasses. The modules cover the legislative, accounting, and technical principles governing each jurisdiction's specific R&D tax regime.As part of the global launch, the Academy has established standardized, localized hourly rates for specialized group training, one-to-one coaching, and bespoke advisory education:United States: US$295 / hourUnited Kingdom: £250 / hourIreland: €295 / hourCanada: C$295 / hourAustralia: A$295 / hourNew Zealand: NZ$395 / hourSingapore: S$395 / hourWhile partnered with international R&D tax advisory firm Swanson Reed, R&D Tax Academy operates strictly as an independent educational platform focused exclusively on skills development, capability building, and compliance training rather than the direct preparation or submission of tax claims.For more information regarding upcoming course schedules, jurisdiction-specific syllabi, and custom corporate sessions, visit rdtaxacademyMedia Contacts:Patricia HarlowR&D Tax AcademyEmail:...Phone: (512) 333-2076Website: rdtaxacademy

Cherie Jones

Swanson Reed | Specialist R&D Tax Advisors

+1 512-333-2076

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R&D Tax Academy Launches Global Expansion Across Seven Major Jurisdictions Following US Success News Provided By Swanson Reed | Specialist R&D Tax Advisors October 07, 2026, 15:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Education, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics...



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