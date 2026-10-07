India And Kazakhstan Vow To Strengthen Forward-Looking Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) Astana, Oct 7 (IANS) India and Kazakhstan on Wednesday reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties while reaffirming their commitment to work even more closely to translate the partnership into tangible outcomes.

The discussions took place during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Y K Sailas Thangal and Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issagaliyev on Wednesday.

"Amb Y.K. Sailas Thangal had a warm and productive meeting with the newly appointed Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan. The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to working even more closely to translate the strong India–Kazakhstan partnership into tangible outcomes," the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan posted on X.

"They discussed ways to seize emerging opportunities, deepen mutual understanding, and further strengthen a forward-looking partnership between India and Kazakhstan," it added.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the meeting, PM Modi recalled India's ancient civilisational linkages with Kazakhstan and expressed satisfaction at the steady development of India- Kazakhstan relations in recent years.

“The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, critical minerals, emerging technologies, creative economy, and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments,” stated the MEA.

“The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, for the mutual benefit of their people, as well as for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region,” it added.

During his visit, Tokayev attended the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. He also attended a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for visiting leaders at the Bharat Mandapam on September 12.