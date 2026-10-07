Delhi CEO Organises Special Camps To Include Names Of Eligible Voters Not On Draft List

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi on Wednesday organised special camps at colleges and universities of the national capital as part of a two-day initiative with Booth Level Officers (BLO) helping students fill relevant forms for enrolment in the voters' list, answering queries related to Special Intensive Revision (SIR), and collecting the filled-in applications.

BLOs will also carry out house-to-house visits to identify electors left out in draft rolls to facilitate enrolment through Form 6, wherever the person is found to be eligible, according to a statement from the poll body.

Special Camps will also be held for electors who have been displaced after the recent demolition of their colonies, where they have been asked to visit the camps at the present place of residence to get themselves enrolled.

The drive, to continue till Thursday, was initiated with the objective of maximising the enrolment of young electors, in accordance with its slogan“Every Eligible Elector is added, and no ineligible entries remain in the Electoral Roll”, a statement said.

As per Election Commission instructions issued on October 1, a special drive is being conducted to enrol all“left out eligible electors” in the voters' list, it stated. The poll body also urged electors whose names may have been listed among Absent, Shifted, Dead, and Duplicate (ASDD) during house-to-house visits by BLOs to also file Form-6 for enrolment in the electoral list if they deem so. The ASDD list is available on the website of the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, the statement said.

Electors whose names do not feature in the Draft Electoral Roll may file Form 6 along with supporting documents during the claims and objections period, which began on August 31 and will continue till October 30. All notices, claims, and objections will be disposed of by the Election Office by November 30, as per the SIR schedule, and the final electoral roll will be published on December 12, it stated.

Forms can also be submitted physically to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), BLO, or at Designated Locations (polling stations) during this period. Additionally, BLOs are visiting such electors for whom notices have been generated to collect their documents so that they need not come to the offices for hearing.

As of Wednesday, 13,62,162 cases of“no-mapping” and“logical discrepancy” have been verified on the basis of documents collected from electors, the statement added.