HPE Stock Hits Record High After Company Adds 4 AMD-Powered Servers For Enterprise AI



The new HPE ProLiant Gen13 servers are built for demanding AI and data-center workloads.

Availability begins later this year, with the remaining systems rolling out in 2027. The launch comes as HPE's server business is growing alongside broader AI infrastructure spending.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) stock bucked the broader market trend on Wednesday, hitting a fresh record high after the company introduced four servers powered by Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s (AMD) latest EPYC processors.

The gains came as the S & P 500 traded lower amid pressure from Treasury yields hitting 24-year highs and oil prices, while HPE's announcement added to its push into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The new HPE ProLiant Gen13 servers are built for demanding AI and data-center workloads. They are HPE's first Gen13 systems powered by AMD's latest EPYC processors.

At the time of this writing, HPE stock was trading nearly 2% higher at around $72. Meanwhile, AMD stock was down 1.5%.

HPE Adds More Compute Density

The ProLiant DL585a Gen13 can support up to eight graphics processing units and two AMD EPYC processors, while the smaller DL525 Gen13 supports up to 256 CPU cores.

Krista Satterthwaite, HPE's senior vice president and general manager of Compute, said the systems are designed to help companies scale agentic AI and inference without adding operational complexity.

HPE also introduced the XD245 and XD285. The XD245 uses direct liquid cooling across four computing nodes, while the XD285 uses air cooling across two nodes.

The DL525 is expected later in 2026, followed by the DL585a in early 2027. HPE expects the XD245 and XD285 to become available during 2027.

AI Business Expands

The launch comes as HPE's server business is growing alongside broader AI infrastructure spending. In its fiscal third (Q3) quarter, Cloud and AI revenue rose 25.4% year over year to $9 billion, while server revenue increased 35.3% to $6.8 billion.

HPE also announced last week that cloud provider Vultr placed a $1.2 billion order for AMD Helios AI Rack systems, HPE's first order for the platform. Those systems are aimed at larger-scale AI training and inference deployments and are separate from the ProLiant servers announced Wednesday.

What Retail Thinks About ONDS Stock

On Stocktwits, retail investors' sentiment around HPE stock remained in the 'bearish'' territory.

HPE stock retail sentiment on October 7 as of 10:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, HPE stock has more than doubled, surging around 198%. In comparison, the State Street SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which holds the stock, has risen around 13% over the same period.

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