Harish Rawat Heads To Delhi To Explain 'Yatra' Amid Row With Congress

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Wednesday said he was heading to Delhi to present his position before the party's top leadership amid a row over his independent 'Jan Samvad Yatra' in the state, while highlighting his nearly six-decade association with the Congress.

In a post on X, Rawat said his formal membership of the Congress would complete 58 years on October 14, while his association with the party would mark 60 years this month.“On this 14th of October, my formal relationship with the Congress, that is, my membership, will complete 58 years. I had started participating in the programs of the Congress's youth wing two years prior to that, meaning my association with the Congress will turn 60 years old this October,” Rawat said.

Rawat to Clarify Position to Party Leadership

Rawat said that despite making several mistakes during his long political career, he had never previously been formally asked by the party to explain his actions.“In these 60 years, I must have made many mistakes, but the party never once demanded an explanation from me. At most, it would casually ask, 'Hey, what's the matter?' and whatever reason I gave for my political mischief, the party would accept it as the statement of one of its foot soldiers,” he said.

He said he was looking forward to meeting the party's senior leadership and clarifying his position.“Today, as I head towards Delhi, there's a strange sense of elation stirring in my mind, a sort of ticklish feeling. Because I've learned from news sources that an explanation will be sought from me or for some of my actions,” Rawat said.

“When I first heard about this matter, I myself requested a meeting time, because I too am eager to provide clarification. So today, a formal gap that had remained in my political life is being filled, and I will present my side before the party's top leadership,” he added.

Disagreement Over 'Jan Samvad Yatra'

The development comes amid a disagreement between Rawat and the Uttarakhand Congress leadership over his 'Jan Samvad Yatra', which he had undertaken to connect with people ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Rawat had earlier said the initial objective of his 10-phase yatra was to“shake up” the state Congress and draw the organisation's attention towards grassroots engagement.“I have planned a 10-phase Yatra, but I feel that after these Yatras of mine, if the party launches a new campaign, we will all move forward with whatever program the party devises,” Rawat had said.

He had also indicated that he would participate in programmes organised by the state Congress instead of continuing with multiple independent yatras.

Party Warns Against Individual Campaigns

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal had earlier warned that individual campaigns would not be tolerated in Uttarakhand, saying party programmes would be conducted collectively under the leadership of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja had also written to Rawat on October 1, expressing displeasure over his decision to undertake the yatra without consulting the party leadership or the Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Despite the objections, Rawat continued his 'Jan Samvad Yatra', travelling through areas including Jaspur, Kashipur, Ramnagar and Kaladhungi.

Rawat had said the outreach was prompted by what he perceived as a lack of direct engagement between the Congress organisation and the public at the grassroots level. He had maintained that the initiative was aimed at strengthening the party and taking forward its campaign ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. (ANI)

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