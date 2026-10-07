President Droupadi Murmu Visits World-Class Atal Tunnel In Himachal

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday visited Atal Tunnel, a highway single-tube tunnel located at an altitude of over 10,000 feet above sea level, on the second day of her three-day visit to Himachal Pradesh. Governor Kavinder Gupta and Lady Governor Bindu Gupta accompanied the President during the visit.

Technical Education Minister and Minister-in-Waiting Rajesh Dharmani, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana, Deputy Commissioner Kiran Badana, senior district administration officials and Army personnel were also present to receive the President. Dharmani presented a memento to the President on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Gupta described the Atal Tunnel as a world-class example of engineering excellence, saying that it had brought Lahaul-Spiti significantly closer to the rest of the country. He said the tunnel was a testament to India's vision, technological capability and unwavering commitment to connecting people living in remote and difficult geographical regions.

The governor said that the Atal Tunnel represented the strength of modern infrastructure and strategic development and served as an inspiring example of the country's capacity to undertake major infrastructure projects in challenging terrain. He added that such projects not only improve connectivity but also contribute to greater opportunities and development for people living in remote areas.

During the visit, President Droupadi Murmu took keen interest in the engineering features and construction of the Atal Tunnel and was briefed about its technical aspects. She also enjoyed the scenic beauty of the surrounding Himalayan region.

The visit highlighted the significance of the Atal Tunnel as a major infrastructure landmark in Himachal Pradesh and as an important link connecting the remote Lahaul-Spiti region with the rest of the country.

President offers prayers at Hidimba Temple

Later, President Murmu and Governor Kavinder Gupta visited the renowned Hidimba Temple at Dhungri, Manali, where they offered prayers and paid obeisance. They prayed for the peace, prosperity, happiness and well-being of the people of the country.

The visit to the historic temple also reflected the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh and its deep-rooted traditions.

Governor participates in plantation drive

Governor also visited the Forest Rest House at Manali, where he participated in a plantation activity. He planted a Ginkgo biloba sapling, a rare plant, and conveyed the message of environmental conservation and the importance of protecting the Himalayan ecosystem.

The Governor emphasised, through the plantation activity, the need to preserve the region's rich natural heritage and promote sustainable development in the fragile mountain environment. (ANI)

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