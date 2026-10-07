BERC Hikes Jet Fuel Prices For Third Consecutive Month

The domestic rate has been set at BDT 182.71 per liter, up from BDT 165.65 in September, representing a BDT 17.06 increase per liter.

For international flights operated by local and foreign airlines, the price has been fixed at USD 1.1882 per liter, including customs duties and VAT. The rate was USD 1.0770 in September, meaning a rise of USD 0.1112 per liter.

According to a BERC order issued on October 7, the revised rates were determined based on the average published Platts price of Jet A-1 between September 5 and October 4.

The commission also considered the US dollar exchange rate used in the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation's letter of credit settlement and other relevant cost factors.

The new prices will take effect from midnight.

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