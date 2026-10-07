Mithun Chakraborty Gets Cabinet Minister Rank Appointed As Advisor In CM Suvendu Adhikari's Bengal Government

MENAFN - Live Mint) On Wednesday, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty was appointed as a cultural advisor to the West Bengal government with the rank of a cabinet minister, as per an official notice. The appointment was made in the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, effective immediately.

Mithun Chakraborty as West Bengal cultural advisor

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently appointed Mithun Chakraborty as a cultural advisor to the state.

The announcement arrives on the day when PM Narendra Modi completed 25 years as head of government.

Mithun Chakraborty's film career

Mithun Chakraborty is among the popular names in the Indian Cinema whose career spans over five decades. He has starred in more than 350 films across Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Bhojpuri, and Telugu languages.

His breakthrough performance came with his debut in Mrigayaa (1976), winning his first National Film Award for Best Actor. It was followed by another blockbuster, Disco Dancer, turning him into a household name. Some of his other hits include Surakshaa, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, Phool Aur Angaar, Tahadeer katha, Golmaal 3 and The Kashmir Files.

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Chakraborty entered politics in 2014, joining Mamata Banerjee 's Trinamool Congress (TMC). He served as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha under the TMC. He resigned from his parliamentary seat in late 2016 and stepped back from active politics.

He made a high-profile political comeback in March 2021 by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Ever since then, Mithun Chakraborty has been an active campaigner for the BJP in West Bengal.