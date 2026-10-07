NAFA Opens Registration For 2027 Institute & Expo In Pittsburgh

Building on the momentum of one of its best-attended events in nearly a decade, NAFA's 2027 I&E will once again bring together thousands of fleet professionals from corporate, government, public safety, utility, education and other fleet sectors for three days of education, networking and access to the latest products and solutions shaping the industry.

Under the theme “Bridging Progress with Possibilities,” I&E 2027 will focus on connecting the challenges fleet professionals are managing today with the ideas, tools and strategies that can move their operations forward. From professionals managing a single type of fleet to those overseeing complex, diverse operations, attendees will have access to practical education and real-world insights designed to deliver value they can put to work immediately.

“Fleet professionals are being asked to navigate increasingly complex operations while continuing to deliver results for their organizations, and NAFA's role is to give them the knowledge, resources and community to do that successfully,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA.“I&E brings the entire fleet community together, but what makes the experience so valuable is what attendees can take back with them – practical strategies, new ideas and solutions they can put into action to make their fleets safer, more efficient and more effective.”

I&E 2027 will feature 60+ educational sessions and 130+ speakers, with programming designed to address the day-to-day responsibilities and long-term strategic priorities of today's fleet professionals. Through real-world case studies, expert-led education and peer perspectives, attendees will explore topics ranging from fleet data and decision-making to risk management, safety, emerging technologies, operational efficiency, leadership and more.

Beyond the classroom, attendees will have opportunities to connect with peers from across the fleet industry and explore products, technologies and services from hundreds of industry-leading suppliers in the Expo Hall.

Key highlights of I&E 2027 include:



Expert Education: More than 60 educational sessions will provide practical frameworks, real-world case studies and actionable takeaways attendees can apply to improve fleet safety, efficiency, accountability and strategic alignment.

Expo Hall: Explore the latest products, technologies and solutions from hundreds of industry-leading suppliers serving fleets across the public and private sectors.

Ride & Drive Experience: Get a firsthand look at the vehicles and technologies transforming fleet operations through the returning Outdoor Ride & Drive.

Pre-Conference Education: Two certificate programs on April 4 will offer deeper dives into Information Management and Sustainable Fleet Management.

CAFM Live: Running April 4-7, this immersive program covers all eight Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) certification modules and helps candidates accelerate their preparation for the CAFM examination.

Technician Training: Practical, hands-on education designed specifically for fleet technicians and service professionals responsible for maintaining today's increasingly complex vehicles.

Innovations Showcase: An interactive Expo Hall experience highlighting new products and product updates from exhibiting companies, including the opportunity for attendees to vote for the People's Choice Award. Celebrating Fleet Excellence: I&E will recognize the industry's leading fleets and professionals, including the 100 Best Fleets and newly credentialed CAFMs.

View the I&E 2027 preliminary program. Early bird registration is available through January 15, 2027. More information on educational sessions, speakers, keynote presentations and additional programming will be announced leading up to the event.

Prospective exhibitors are encouraged to secure their space early to ensure prime placement in the Exhibit Hall. For more information about reserving an exhibit booth, visit NAFA's website. Sponsorship opportunities can be secured here.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

Media Contact

Colleen Gallagher

...

315.447.2331