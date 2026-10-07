Airia Now Available On AWS Marketplace With Deployed On AWS Designation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expands Airia's cloud marketplace availability, giving enterprises a streamlined path to procure AI governance through AWS or Microsoft Azure

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI governance platform, today announced its availability on AWS Marketplace and its "Deployed on AWS" designation, which recognizes software-as-a-service products that run entirely on AWS infrastructure. Enterprise customers can now purchase Airia through AWS Marketplace private offers, with eligible purchases counting toward existing AWS spending commitments, subject to the terms of their agreements.

The listing expands Airia's cloud marketplace availability alongside Microsoft Azure Marketplace, giving enterprises a familiar procurement path for deploying AI governance while using existing cloud budgets, billing relationships and purchasing processes.

"As enterprises move AI into production, governance needs to be as straightforward to procure as the infrastructure supporting it," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "By making Airia available through both AWS and Microsoft Azure marketplaces, we're giving customers a faster path to put the controls they need in place while making better use of their existing cloud investments."

Streamlining Enterprise AI Governance Procurement

Enterprises often make multiyear spending commitments with their cloud providers. Purchasing eligible software through cloud marketplaces can allow organizations to apply those purchases toward their commitments while reducing the need for separate vendor procurement processes.

Airia helps enterprises discover, secure and govern AI across the organization, including workloads built on Amazon Bedrock. Airia's AI gateway enables enterprises to route model traffic to Amazon Bedrock while applying runtime policy enforcement, data protection and cost controls without requiring teams to change how they build and deploy AI.

With availability through AWS Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Airia gives security, IT and AI leaders another way to operationalize AI governance using the cloud infrastructure and procurement processes already embedded across their organizations.

About Airia: Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing, and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance, and IT teams full visibility and control over every agent, model, and workflow. Named a Visionary in the 2026 AI Governance Magic Quadrant and trusted by 500+ enterprises. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact: McKenzie Semrau | ...