Global Submersible Pumps Market - Industrial Applications, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2034 Water Infrastructure And Smart Pumping Fuel 5.11% CAGR Toward US$21.2 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with energy-efficient, IoT-enabled pumps, predictive maintenance, localized supply and turnkey services across water, wastewater, irrigation and dewatering

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Submersible Pumps Market - Industrial Applications and Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global submersible pumps market is projected to reach US$ 21.2 Billion by 2034, rising from US$ 13.54 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.11% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is being driven by investments in water infrastructure, wastewater treatment, agricultural irrigation, construction dewatering and urban development. Energy efficiency, reliable underwater operation and lower maintenance requirements continue to support adoption across municipal, industrial, agricultural and residential applications.

Submersible Pumps Industry Overview

Submersible pumps are used extensively in groundwater extraction, sewage management, drainage, mining, construction, agriculture, oil and gas and industrial fluid handling. Borewell, open-well, sewage, slurry and drainage configurations support the movement of clean water, contaminated liquids and abrasive materials across diverse operating environments.

Governments and private organizations are investing in sustainable water management, modern wastewater facilities and dependable groundwater systems. Demand is also increasing for flood control, smart water infrastructure and industrial process water management. Technological advances such as corrosion-resistant materials, high-efficiency motors, variable-speed operation and IoT-enabled monitoring are improving reliability, reducing downtime and supporting predictive maintenance.

Key Submersible Pumps Market Growth Drivers



Water infrastructure investment: Population growth, urbanization and climate-related water challenges are accelerating upgrades to aging water networks, pumping stations and treatment facilities. Municipal utilities rely on submersible pumps for groundwater extraction, sewage transfer and drainage, while industrial facilities use them for process water and wastewater disposal.

Wastewater treatment expansion: Stricter environmental regulations and water scarcity concerns are increasing investment in sewage treatment, sludge handling and wastewater recycling. Food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical and mining companies are adopting durable solids-handling pumps to meet discharge requirements and sustainability goals.

Construction and tunnelling activity: Metro systems, tunnels, highways, mines and underground utility projects require high-capacity dewatering equipment capable of handling sediment, sludge and abrasive water. Contractors increasingly prioritize corrosion resistance, simplified maintenance and continuous monitoring to minimize project delays.

Agricultural modernization: Expanding irrigation networks, solar-powered pumping and borewell installations are creating opportunities in major agricultural markets. Energy-efficient systems are particularly important in areas affected by unstable electricity supply and fluctuating water levels. Digital pump management: Integrated sensors and remote monitoring platforms allow operators to track vibration, temperature and operating performance. These technologies support preventive maintenance, improve energy use and reduce unexpected failures.

Recent Industry Developments



In June 2026, Grundfos inaugurated a 143,000-square-foot production facility and opened its Academy Americas training center in Brookshire, Texas. The investment strengthens localized manufacturing, technical training and aftermarket support for water and wastewater projects.

In May 2026, Grundfos acquired Yeomans Chicago Corporation, expanding its North American wastewater and sewage pump portfolio and strengthening its solids-handling, controls and service capabilities.

In January 2026, KSB SE & Co. KGaA launched the Omega 2 series with optimized hydraulics, enhanced structural reliability and replaceable components that simplify maintenance.

In March 2025, Kirloskar Brothers Limited introduced the KU7P and LEHR borewell submersible pumps for irrigation and domestic water supply. The KU7P offers improved energy efficiency and solar compatibility, while the LEHR uses Flexi Drive Motor technology to support low-voltage operation.

In March 2025, Xylem introduced the Flygt 2450 electric submersible pump for construction, mining and industrial dewatering, offering enhanced wear resistance, hydraulic efficiency and easier maintenance. In September 2024, KSB SE & Co. KGaA introduced the AmaRex Pro intelligent submersible motor pump series for wastewater applications. The range incorporates high-efficiency IE5 motors, automatic clog detection, a self-cleaning function and integrated condition monitoring.

Market Challenges

High equipment and installation costs remain a barrier for small farmers, residential users and smaller businesses. Borewell drilling, electrical infrastructure, commissioning and retrieval requirements can increase total project expenditure, particularly in remote locations. Incorrect sizing may also reduce energy efficiency and increase lifecycle costs.

Operating conditions present an additional challenge. Sand, sludge, chemicals and abrasive particles can accelerate wear, while corrosion, seal failure, overheating, voltage fluctuations and dry running may shorten equipment life. Preventive maintenance, motor protection and real-time monitoring are therefore becoming increasingly important in demanding applications.

Regional Submersible Pumps Market Outlook



United States: Municipal water upgrades, wastewater treatment, flood management, mining, construction and agricultural irrigation support premium pump demand. Climate resilience programs and digital monitoring are encouraging utilities and industrial operators to replace aging equipment with energy-efficient systems.

Germany: Advanced manufacturing, strict environmental regulations and industrial modernization are driving investment in sustainable pumping solutions. Municipal utilities and industries including chemicals, automotive and food processing are adopting high-efficiency equipment with predictive maintenance capabilities.

India: Agricultural irrigation, rural water infrastructure, groundwater extraction and smart city development are expanding market opportunities. Solar-compatible borewell pumps and equipment capable of operating under low-voltage conditions are gaining importance. Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030 initiatives involving desalination, wastewater recycling, groundwater management and smart cities are strengthening demand. In December 2024, Mapa Insaat ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi ordered 59 major pumps for the RAK, RCSR and Juranah ISWR water supply projects, supporting national transmission capacity and peak demand management.

Key Product and Application Opportunities

Open well submersible pumps are benefiting from agricultural development, rural electrification and demand for efficient irrigation. Single stage submersible pumps remain important for residential supply, commercial buildings, groundwater extraction and municipal utilities because of their compact construction and maintenance profile. Low head submersible pumps are seeing stronger demand in flood control, drainage, stormwater management, aquaculture and wastewater transfer.

Water & Wastewater represents a major application segment as municipalities and industries expand sewage treatment, water recycling and stormwater infrastructure. Mining & Construction also offers substantial opportunities due to the need for rugged dewatering systems in abrasive environments.

Market Segmentation



Type: Open Well, Borewell and Non-Clog

Operation: Single Stage and Multi-Stage

Power Rating: Low, Medium and High

Application: Water & Wastewater, Mining & Construction, Pulp & Paper, Energy & Power, Food & Beverages, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals and Others

Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Countries: United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE and South Africa

Key Players in the Submersible Pumps Market



Atlas Copco

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

ITT Gould's Pumps Inc.

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

KSB Aktiengesellschaft

Schlumberger

Sulzer AG

Weir Group PLC Xylem Inc.

Company coverage includes overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis. As infrastructure investment, water reuse and digital monitoring expand, manufacturers offering energy-efficient, corrosion-resistant and application-specific submersible pumping systems are positioned to benefit from sustained global market growth through 2034.

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