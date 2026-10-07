Kantiv Launches AI Agents: Agents That Execute So AEC Marketing Teams Can Own The Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data, Brand, and Insights Agents Turn Decades of Firm Knowledge into Pursuit Strategy

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kantiv has officially launched Kantiv Agents, a suite of AI agents built to turn an AEC firm's institutional knowledge into action across the pursuit lifecycle, giving marketing teams more capacity to focus on strategy, client intelligence, and revenue-driving decisions.

AEC marketing teams are expected to own pursuit strategy, shape win themes, build client intelligence, and drive revenue decisions, while still producing SF-330s, letter proposals, and compliance packages on two-week turnarounds.

The role has evolved, but the systems supporting it have not kept pace. Instead, the challenge stems from systems rather than staffing. Firms hold years of intelligence in past projects, client relationships, proven win themes, and lessons from missed shortlists, but it often reaches pursuit teams too late to shape a submission.

"AEC firms that treat marketing as a production desk will have a harder time making shortlists over the next few years," said Rohan Jawali, Co-founder & CEO, Kantiv. "Marketing teams hold some of the deepest client and market intelligence in the firm, yet they spend too much of their week formatting resumes and project sheets. Kantiv Agents take on production so marketers can lead the pursuit."

AI has changed the economics of AEC marketing, raising the stakes for what marketing teams are being asked to do.

Polished proposal output is no longer enough. AI has made it easier for firms of every size to produce polished content at speed. As output becomes easier to produce, differentiation increasingly depends on the intelligence behind the submission, including a clear understanding of what matters to the client. And, as submissions start to look alike, brand becomes the differentiator: a distinctive voice, a consistent visual standard, a firm that sounds like one firm across every office and every deadline.

Kantiv Brand Agents are built for this shift.

For AEC marketing teams to lead through these shifts, they need systems that put decades of market knowledge to work while giving their people the time and capacity to apply it. Each agent run feeds the firm's AEC knowledge graph, so the agents grow more accurate and each pursuit strengthens the next.

WHAT KANTIV AGENTS DO

Kantiv Agents launches with three groups of agents, each built to address one of these shifts directly:

Kantiv Data Agents: keep firm knowledge accurate and deployable. Project history tagged on arrival. Personnel expertise and project narratives captured through structured conversations before they walk out the door. Every proposed update cited and routed through human review before anything is written. The knowledge base does not decay as the firm grows. It compounds.

Kantiv Brand Agents: make a firm's standards enforceable on every submission. 'Style Guide Agent' reads every draft before it leaves the building, flags off-brand language inline, cites the rule it broke, and suggests a fix while the work can still be changed. 'Image Compliance Agent' checks every visual before the document goes out. Brand consistency no longer depends on reviewer availability.

Kantiv Insights Agents: turn a firm's pursuit history into pursuit decisions. 'Client Intelligence Agent' synthesizes every RFP a client has issued and every proposal the firm has submitted into a structured report before the pursuit opens. 'Go/No-Go Agent' (coming soon) surfaces a data-backed recommendation before the team commits time and capacity. 'Win Theme Agent' (coming soon) turns client priorities and the firm's proven strengths into clear themes that guide the pursuit story from day one.

By taking on production work, Kantiv Agents give AEC marketing teams the capacity to lead pursuit strategy. Over time, each agent run sharpens the firm's AEC knowledge graph, so one pursuit strengthens the next. To see Kantiv Agents in action, AEC marketing teams can request a demo at kantiv.com/agents.

Kantiv Agents free proposal managers from production work so they can focus on turning firm knowledge into pursuit strategy.

About Kantiv

Kantiv is a pursuit intelligence platform purpose-built for Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) marketing and business development teams. Kantiv connects a firm's institutional knowledge, proposals, project data, client history, brand standards, and pursuit insights into an agentic system that supports teams across the pursuit lifecycle.

Founded in 2022 by AEC marketing and technology leaders, Kantiv is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit kantiv.com.

Media Contact

Morgan Van Rhee

The MicDrop Agency

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