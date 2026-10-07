Inorganic Phase Change Material Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Market To Reach USD 1.04 Billion As Thermal Energy Storage, HVAC, And Electronics Cooling Drive 9.03% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maximize ROI with application-specific design, real-world validation, AI-enabled controls, strategic partnerships, and lifecycle-focused procurement

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Inorganic Phase Change Material Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global inorganic phase change material market, which is projected to reach USD 614.15 million in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 9.03% to USD 1.04 billion by 2032. It assesses material performance, application requirements, technology developments, regional demand, and commercialization priorities across thermal storage and temperature-control systems.

Market Overview

Inorganic phase change materials store and release thermal energy through reversible transitions, typically melting and solidification. Major categories include salt hydrates, metallic alloys, and other inorganic compounds used in:



Building temperature control

Cold-chain and refrigeration systems

Industrial heat recovery

Electronics and data-center thermal management Renewable-energy and solar-thermal applications

Adoption depends on latent-heat capacity, cycling durability, corrosion resistance, encapsulation, safety, and compatibility with operating conditions. The analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying which technical and commercial factors are most likely to influence scalable deployment.

Thermal Integration and Material Selection

The market is moving from standalone material selection toward integrated thermal-system design. Developers increasingly evaluate heat-transfer rates, supercooling, phase separation, volume change, containment, and long-term stability alongside thermal capacity.

Building decarbonization, electrification, industrial process optimization, and intermittent renewable generation are increasing demand for systems that shift thermal loads and reduce active heating or cooling. Lifecycle, recyclability, environmental performance, and safety requirements are also encouraging more rigorous product validation.

Artificial Intelligence in Development and Operations

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are creating opportunities across formulation, monitoring, and system control. Key applications include:



Screening compositions and identifying performance-enhancing additives

Reducing supercooling and phase segregation

Correlating formulation variables with thermal properties

Detecting degradation through cycling data and sensor signals Coordinating charging and discharging with weather, occupancy, industrial schedules, and electricity conditions

These capabilities can provide a competitive advantage when supported by representative datasets, validated measurements, explainable models, and controls that prevent extrapolation beyond tested chemistries.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Building efficiency, cold-chain resilience, data centers, industrial heat recovery, and infrastructure continuity.

Latin America: Food preservation, distributed cooling, mining, and solar-intensive operations, with financing and infrastructure remaining important constraints.

Europe: Decarbonized buildings, district energy, industrial efficiency, circularity, and stringent sustainability requirements.

Middle East and GCC: High-temperature cooling, solar integration, thermal comfort, and energy-conscious infrastructure.

Africa: Reliable refrigeration, healthcare logistics, off-grid energy services, and climate-resilient buildings. Asia-Pacific: Electronics, advanced manufacturing, construction, urban cooling, cold-chain expansion, and renewable-energy integration.

Regional comparisons help organizations identify attractive market-entry opportunities while accounting for regulatory, infrastructure, climate, and financing risks.

Economic Groups and Country-Level Opportunities

ASEAN markets are important for electronics manufacturing, logistics, and tropical-climate cooling. BRICS members offer strengths in chemicals, metals, energy, manufacturing, and infrastructure, although standards and financing vary. The European Union and G7 emphasize energy efficiency, product safety, resilient infrastructure, and industrial decarbonization, while NATO members are evaluating dependable thermal storage for logistics and infrastructure continuity.

Notable national opportunities include solar and mining applications in Australia; agricultural cold chains in Brazil and India; industrial and building systems in Canada and Europe; broad manufacturing and renewable-energy applications in China; electronics and compact thermal management in Japan and South Korea; and data centers, defense resilience, retrofits, and industrial energy management in the United States.

Commercialization and Procurement Priorities



Define operating temperature, storage duration, cycling frequency, and safety margins before material selection.

Validate corrosion, supercooling, leakage, phase separation, and degradation under realistic conditions.

Measure delivered thermal energy, control responsiveness, maintenance needs, and lifecycle impacts in pilot projects.

Request standardized test data, traceability, equipment compatibility, and end-of-life plans. Build partnerships across material science, encapsulation, heat exchangers, controls, and installation.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 614.15 million in 2026 to USD 1.04 billion by 2032.

Reliable cycling, corrosion control, containment, and system integration are more decisive than thermal capacity alone.

AI can accelerate formulation discovery, predictive maintenance, and operational optimization when supported by validated data.

Regional demand varies significantly by climate, infrastructure, regulation, and industrial requirements. Application-specific testing and lifecycle accountability are essential for reducing deployment risk.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Inorganic Phase Change Material Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Metallic

7.2.1. Lead

7.2.2. Zinc

7.3. Salt Eutectics

7.3.1. Magnesium Nitrate And Calcium Chloride

7.3.2. Potassium Nitrate And Sodium Nitrate

7.4. Salt Hydrates

7.4.1. Calcium Chloride Hexahydrate

7.4.2. Sodium Sulfate Decahydrate

8. Inorganic Phase Change Material Market, by Form

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Encapsulated

8.3. Panel

8.4. Paste

8.5. Powder

9. Inorganic Phase Change Material Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Direct Sales

9.2.1. Aftermarket

9.2.2. OEM Sales

9.3. Distributors

9.3.1. Local Distributors

9.3.2. National Distributors

9.4. Online

9.4.1. Company Website

9.4.2. E-Commerce Platforms

10. Inorganic Phase Change Material Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Building HVAC

10.2.1. Cooling

10.2.2. Space Heating

10.3. Electronics Cooling

10.3.1. Battery Thermal Management

10.3.2. CPU Cooling

10.4. Textiles

10.4.1. Protective Clothing

10.4.2. Smart Textiles

10.5. Thermal Energy Storage

10.5.1. Solar Thermal

10.5.2. Waste Heat Recovery

11. Inorganic Phase Change Material Market, by End Use Industry

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Building & Construction

11.2.1. Commercial

11.2.2. Industrial

11.2.3. Residential

11.3. Electronics

11.3.1. Consumer Electronics

11.3.2. Data Centers

11.4. Food & Beverages

11.4.1. Processing

11.4.2. Storage

11.4.3. Transportation

11.5. Healthcare

11.5.1. Hospitals

11.5.2. Pharmaceuticals

12. Inorganic Phase Change Material Market, by Region

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Asia-Pacific

12.3. North America

12.4. Latin America

12.5. Europe

12.6. Middle East

12.7. Africa

13. Inorganic Phase Change Material Market, by Group

13.1. Introduction

13.2. ASEAN

13.3. GCC

13.4. European Union

13.5. BRICS

13.6. G7

13.7. NATO

14. Inorganic Phase Change Material Market, by Country

14.1. Introduction

14.2. United States

14.3. Canada

14.4. Mexico

14.5. Brazil

14.6. United Kingdom

14.7. Germany

14.8. France

14.9. Russia

14.10. Italy

14.11. Spain

14.12. China

14.13. India

14.14. Japan

14.15. Australia

14.16. South Korea

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

16. Company Profiles

16.1. 3M Company

16.2. BASF SE

16.3. Boyd Corporation

16.4. Climator Sweden AB

16.5. Cold Chain Technologies, Inc.

16.6. Croda International Plc

16.7. Cryopak, Inc.

16.8. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

16.9. Entropy Solutions, LLC

16.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

16.11. Honeywell International Inc.

16.12. Merck KGaA

16.13. Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

16.14. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

16.15. Outlast Technologies LLC

16.16. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

16.17. Phase Change Solutions, Inc.

16.18. Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

16.19. PureTemp LLC

16.20. Rubitherm GmbH

16.21. Sasol Limited

17. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [21]

LIST OF TABLES [343]

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