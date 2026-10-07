South And Central America Digital Forensics Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Ransomware And Iot Threats Drive 7.7% CAGR And Mobile Forensics Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America Digital Forensics Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added tooffering.

The South and Central America Digital Forensics Market is projected to increase from US$ 187.4 million in 2024 to US$ 308.5 million by 2031, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2025 to 2031. Rising ransomware activity, expanding digital infrastructure, regulatory requirements, and demand for stronger incident response capabilities are supporting market growth across the region.

Research from Positive Technologies found that ransomware was involved in 79% of cyberattacks in Latin America as of December 2023, compared with a global average of 53%. The findings suggest that cybercriminals are targeting regional organizations affected by limited cybersecurity investment, inadequate infrastructure, and gaps in threat detection and response. Verizon's 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report also revealed that 94% of breaches in Latin America involved system intrusions, social engineering, and basic web application attacks.

These risks are particularly significant for finance, healthcare, education, government, and other sectors responsible for sensitive or regulated information. The LATAM CISO 2023 Cybersecurity Report found that 71% of regional cybersecurity leaders experienced an increase in attacks during the preceding year. As threat frequency and complexity rise, organizations are investing in digital forensics software, hardware, and services to investigate intrusions, determine attack methods, support data recovery, preserve evidence, and meet legal or regulatory obligations.

Market Segmentation Highlights



By component, the market includes Software, Hardware, and Services. Software held the largest market share in 2024.

By type, the market covers Mobile Forensics, Computer Forensics, Network Forensics, and Others. Mobile Forensics led the market in 2024.

By industry vertical, the market includes Government and Defense, Law Enforcement, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, and others. Government and Defense accounted for the largest share in 2024. By country, the market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America. Brazil held the leading market share in 2024.

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices is creating additional opportunities for digital forensics providers. Connected systems used in homes, workplaces, public infrastructure, healthcare environments, and industrial operations generate growing volumes of data while introducing new security risks. High-profile incidents involving compromised surveillance cameras and unauthorized access to home security systems have increased pressure on manufacturers and regulators to strengthen IoT security.

The introduction of the US Cyber Trust Mark is also expected to influence demand for specialized mobile and IoT forensics. As manufacturers implement stronger security standards and adoption of certified connected devices expands, forensic investigations will require more advanced tools and expertise. Digital forensics specialists must be equipped to collect and analyze information from secure, interconnected, and technically diverse devices. This development creates opportunities for technology vendors serving enterprises, government institutions, and law enforcement agencies.

Brazil remains a major contributor to regional market expansion as cyberattacks increasingly target public administration and critical financial systems. In September 2023, cybercriminals attempted to divert approximately R$9 million (~US$1.7 million) through a breach involving Brazil's federal financial management system, Siafi. The incident demonstrated the growing sophistication of attacks against government infrastructure and reinforced the need for advanced investigative capabilities. Continued digital transformation across Brazil's public and private sectors is expected to accelerate investment in forensic readiness, evidence collection, incident analysis, and cybersecurity resilience.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the South and Central America Digital Forensics Market include International Business Machines Corp, Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Open Text Corp, Cellebrite DI Ltd., Nuix Limited, Magnet Forensics, Paraben Corporation, Exterro, and Oxygen Forensics. These market participants are pursuing expansion, product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their solution portfolios and increase regional market share.

Growing ransomware exposure, IoT adoption, mobile device usage, and attacks on critical infrastructure are expected to sustain demand for digital forensics solutions through 2031. Organizations that improve forensic readiness will be better positioned to investigate security incidents, preserve digital evidence, support enforcement actions, and reduce the operational impact of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

2.2 Market Attractiveness

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. Digital Forensics Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Digital Forensics Solution Providers

4.3.2 Law Enforcement and Government Agencies

4.3.3 Cybersecurity Firms

4.3.4 Regulatory and Standards Organizations

4.3.5 End Users

4.3.6 List of Vendors in the Value Chain

5. South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.2 Market Restraints

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

6. Digital Forensics Market - South and Central America Market Analysis

6.1 South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

6.2 South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Forecast and Analysis

7. South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Component

7.1 Software

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Software: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Hardware: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Services

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Services: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Type

8.1 Mobile Forensics

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Mobile Forensics: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 Computer Forensics

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 Computer Forensics: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Network Forensics

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Network Forensics: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Others: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Revenue Analysis - by Industry Vertical

9.1 Government and Defense

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Government and Defense: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.2 Law Enforcement

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Law Enforcement: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.3 BFSI

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 BFSI: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.4 IT and Telecom

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 IT and Telecom: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.5 Healthcare

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Healthcare: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.6 Retail

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Retail: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Others: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10. South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Country Analysis

10.1 South and Central America

10.1.1 South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

10.1.2 Brazil: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.2.1 Brazil: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.2.2 Brazil: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.2.3 Brazil: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.3 Argentina: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.3.1 Argentina: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.3.2 Argentina: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.3.3 Argentina: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

10.1.4 Rest of South and Central America: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

10.1.4.1 Rest of South and Central America: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Component

10.1.4.2 Rest of South and Central America: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Type

10.1.4.3 Rest of South and Central America: South and Central America Digital Forensics Market Share - by Industry Vertical

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

11.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2024

12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 New Product Development

12.3 Merger and Acquisition

12.4 Other Strategic Developments

13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1 International Business Machines Corp

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Microsoft Corp

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Cisco Systems Inc

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Open Text Corp

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Cellebrite DI Ltd.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Nuix Limited

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Magnet Forensics

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Paraben Corporation

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Exterro

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Oxygen Forensics

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

14. Appendix

14.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [17]



List of Figures [28]

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