MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

All Weather at Home Recognized with 11th ENERGY STAR® Canada Award

Edmonton, AB – October 6, 2026 – All Weather at Home has earned its 11th ENERGY STAR Canada Award after being named a recipient of the 2026 Special Recognition Award.

This Award recognizes organizations that have made significant and unique contributions toward advancing energy efficiency in specific areas of the marketplace. For All Weather at Home, the recognition reflects an ongoing focus on developing high-performance windows and doors that help Canadians build and renovate more comfortable, energy-efficient homes.

“The future of our industry will be shaped by organizations willing to challenge convention and invest with purpose,” said Colin Wiebe, co-CEO.“Our continued focus on advanced glazing technologies, manufacturing capabilities, and product performance allows us to anticipate evolving energy-efficiency expectations and deliver meaningful value to our customers for years to come.”

Co-CEO Jillene Lakevold added,“This recognition reflects our culture of continuous improvement and the operational excellence our teams bring to every part of the business. Their focus on our customers and commitment to getting better every day enable us to consistently deliver the high-performance products our customers expect.”

As one of Canada's leading manufacturers of energy-efficient windows and doors, All Weather at Home develops high-performance products designed for Canada's climate, helping dealers, builders, renovators, and homeowners create more comfortable, energy-efficient homes.

The recognition comes during a year of significant investment in energy efficiency and innovation. In collaboration with Corning® Incorporated, All Weather at Home is bringing Canada's first Advanced Quad pane window to market. Featuring ultra-thin Corning® EnlightenTM Glass, the system delivers the thermal performance required for high-performance homes in a significantly lighter package than traditional triple-pane units.

All Weather at Home also commissioned Canada's first rooftop solar industrial field on a window and door manufacturing facility. Spanning more than 110,000 square feet of rooftop, the project represents a significant investment in reducing the environmental impact of its operations while supporting a more sustainable future.

The Special Recognition from ENERGY STAR Canada reflects All Weather at Home's ongoing commitment to advancing energy efficiency, not only through the products it brings to market, but also through investments that strengthen the way those products are designed, manufactured, and delivered.

“Congratulations to this year's ENERGY STAR Award recipient, All Weather at Home. Through innovation, leadership, and a strong commitment to energy efficiency, organizations like All Weather at Home are helping Canadians reduce energy use, lower energy costs, and support a cleaner economy. Their work delivers practical, energy-efficient solutions that can benefit both consumers and businesses while advancing Canada's environmental and economic objectives. The federal government's electrification strategy, Powering Canada Strong: A National Strategy for an Electrified Canadian Economy, highlights the importance of advancing energy efficiency to cut costs and build a more sustainable future. Thanks to their leadership, All Weather at Home is setting an example of how to make a modern and energy-efficient Canada a reality.”

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

About All Weather at Home

Founded in 1978, All Weather at Home is one of Canada's largest privately owned manufacturers of windows and doors. Proudly manufacturing in Western Canada, the company serves dealers, builders, renovators, and homeowners with high-performance products designed for Canada's climate. Guided by its purpose to never stop building, All Weather at Home is committed to creating better homes, stronger communities, and a more sustainable future.

Media Contact

Theresa Tsoukalas

Marketing & Communications Manager

All Weather at Home

587-489-3103

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All Weather at Home Recognized with 11th ENERGY STAR® Canada Award

CONTACT: Tracy Nadiger All Weather at Home 7804476368...