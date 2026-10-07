Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Repurposing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 Precision Medicine To Drive 24.5% CAGR Toward USD 7.7 Billion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI drug repurposing cuts development time, costs and risk by analyzing multi-omics and clinical data, while precision medicine, rare diseases and cloud adoption drive opportunities.
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Intelligence in Drug Repurposing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component, Technology, Application, End-Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug repurposing market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by demand for cost-effective drug development, growth in drug repurposing clinical trials, and the increasing prevalence of rare and complex diseases.
Advances in precision medicine, targeted drug development, computing power, and cloud infrastructure are also accelerating market adoption. Traditional drug discovery can take more than a decade and frequently costs over USD 2 billion for each successful therapy. Drug repurposing allows pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to investigate approved or investigational drugs for new indications, potentially bypassing portions of early-stage safety testing.
Artificial intelligence strengthens this approach by analyzing large biological, chemical, and clinical datasets to identify promising drug-disease associations. These capabilities can shorten development timelines, reduce investment requirements, improve research productivity, and lower the risks associated with de novo drug development.
AI systems integrate multi-omics data, including genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics, with biomedical literature and real-world patient records. This analysis can reveal previously unrecognized drug-target interactions, polypharmacology candidates, and synergistic drug combinations that may not be identified through traditional hypothesis-driven discovery.
Industry collaborations demonstrate the growing role of AI-powered drug repurposing. In April 2025, Plex Research partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks to analyze the GDPx2 dataset, a large transcriptomics survey of compound-induced gene expression. The collaboration focuses on identifying disease mechanisms, discovering new therapeutic applications, and connecting computational findings with experimental data for validation.
Rare and orphan diseases represent an important application area for AI in drug repurposing. Data published by The Lancet Journal in March 2024 indicated that approximately 300 million people live with rare diseases, representing around 3.5% - 5.9% of the global population. Approximately 80% of rare diseases have genetic causes, while nearly 70% are present during childhood. AI supports the analysis of limited rare disease datasets and can help identify therapeutic candidates among existing drugs, potentially accelerating patient access to treatment.
Artificial Intelligence In Drug Repurposing Market Segmentation
The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue forecasts and evaluates industry trends across component, technology, application, end-use, and regional segments from 2021 to 2033.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
Software & Platforms Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
Machine Learning/Deep Learning Natural Language Processing (NLP) Knowledge Graphs & Network-Based AI Generative AI & Large Language Models (LLMs) Computer Vision
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
Oncology Neurology Cardiology Infectious Diseases Rare & Orphan Diseases Other Therapeutic Areas
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs) Academic & Research Institutes Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)
North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, and Norway Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Thailand Latin America: Brazil and Argentina MEA: South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Kuwait
Key Report Benefits
Detailed analysis of the artificial intelligence in drug repurposing market across major segments and regions Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning Evaluation of growth opportunities, emerging technologies, and industry trends Competitive landscape insights, including market presence and strategic positioning Market intelligence designed to support investment and business decision-making Analysis of product innovation and potential revenue opportunities Actionable recommendations for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology organizations, research institutions, and other market participants
The report offers a structured assessment of the technologies, therapeutic applications, organizations, and regional markets shaping AI-driven drug repurposing. It supports stakeholders seeking to evaluate market potential, strengthen research strategies, identify partnership opportunities, and respond to the increasing demand for faster and more cost-effective drug development.
Key Attributes
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