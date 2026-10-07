Aplastic Anemia - 7MM Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 HSCT And Cell Therapy Advances Create Opportunities Amid Rising Incidence And Generic Pressure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Generics will intensify pricing pressure, while rising HSCT adoption and unmet needs in older patients create opportunities for differentiated, accessible therapies.

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Aplastic Anemia - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Aplastic Anemia - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report provides a comprehensive assessment of the aplastic anemia market, epidemiology, treatment landscape, competitive environment and commercial outlook across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Aplastic anemia is a rare, severe non-malignant disease characterized by immune-mediated destruction of early hematopoietic cells, pancytopenia and hypocellular bone marrow. Global incidence ranges from approximately 0.7 to 7.4 cases per million people annually, with higher rates reported in Asia than in Europe and the United States. Severe and very severe aplastic anemia represent an estimated 65%-80% of the total patient population, creating substantial demand for effective therapies and specialized clinical management.

Aplastic Anemia Market Size and Forecast



The aplastic anemia market across the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 300 million in 2025.

The market is expected to register an estimated CAGR of approximately 2% during 2026-2036.

The United States accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

Immunosuppressive therapies and PROMACTA/REVOLADE remain the principal revenue-generating treatments. Generic versions of PROMACTA, following market entry in 2025, are expected to increase pricing pressure and reduce branded therapy revenue while improving treatment access.

Market performance will be influenced by rising diagnosed incidence, wider use of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), the availability of cord blood-derived therapies and evolving management strategies for severe aplastic anemia. However, limited pipeline activity may restrict innovation and sustain reliance on established standards of care.

Aplastic Anemia Epidemiology in the 7MM

DelveInsight estimates that approximately 2,600 incident cases of aplastic anemia were recorded across the 7MM in 2025, with the number projected to increase during the forecast period. Japan reported the highest incidence, with approximately 850 cases. Among EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the largest patient population, followed by France, while Spain had the fewest cases.

In the United States, adults aged 60 years and above represented approximately 56% of incident cases in 2025. Severe aplastic anemia was the most common severity-specific category, accounting for approximately 430 US cases. The growing proportion of older patients creates important clinical challenges because comorbidities, performance status and transplant-related risks can limit treatment selection.

Current Aplastic Anemia Treatment Landscape

Treatment is determined by disease severity, patient age, donor availability, comorbidities and prior therapy. HSCT remains the preferred option for children and younger adults, particularly patients aged < 40 years with a matched sibling donor. For patients aged 40 years and above, frontline immunosuppressive therapy with antithymocyte globulin and cyclosporine generally remains the standard of care.

Non-severe aplastic anemia is managed differently from severe and very severe disease, with treatment initiation frequently guided by symptoms, blood counts, transfusion dependence and institutional practice. Patients who are not eligible for transplantation may receive immunosuppressive therapy, thrombopoietin receptor agonists and supportive care. Transfusions, infection prophylaxis, iron chelation and hematopoietic growth factors continue to support individualized management.

Outcomes among elderly transplant recipients remain suboptimal. Mortality of approximately 10-20% is associated with graft-versus-host disease, infections and other procedure-related toxicities. In eligible patients who do not respond to immunosuppressive therapy, second-line HSCT may be considered according to donor availability and overall fitness.

Potential treatment strategies also include adding androgens or growth factors such as G-CSF and erythropoietin to the current three-drug regimen. These approaches may support marrow function and blood count recovery, although additional evidence is required to define their role.

Approved Aplastic Anemia Therapies

OMISIRGE (omidubicel-onlv): Ayrmid (Gamida Cell)

OMISIRGE is a nicotinamide-expanded, cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cell therapy. The US FDA approved it in December 2025 for adults and children aged six years and older with severe aplastic anemia who lack a compatible stem cell donor and undergo reduced-intensity conditioning. By accelerating hematopoietic recovery, OMISIRGE addresses important limitations associated with conventional umbilical cord blood transplantation, including delayed engraftment and infection risk.

ALVAIZ (eltrombopag choline): Teva Pharmaceuticals

ALVAIZ is an oral thrombopoietin receptor agonist approved by the US FDA in November 2023 for certain forms of thrombocytopenia and severe aplastic anemia. Eltrombopag-based therapy is an established component of aplastic anemia management, particularly in combination with immunosuppressive therapy and in patients with refractory disease.

ROMIPLATE (romiplostim): Kyowa Kirin

ROMIPLATE was introduced for Japanese patients with aplastic anemia who had an inadequate response to conventional treatment in June 2019. In September 2023, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare expanded the approved indication to aplastic anemia. ROMIPLATE is not approved for this indication in the United States or Europe.

Aplastic Anemia Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The emerging pipeline remains limited. CK0801, developed by Cellenkos, is a first-in-class, allogeneic, cord blood-derived T-regulatory cell product under Phase I evaluation. In April 2025, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to CK0801. Regeneron discontinued development of REGN7257 in aplastic anemia during 2025.

In February 2026, Ayrmid presented additional positive results for OMISIRGE in severe aplastic anemia at TANDEM 2026. Key companies shaping the aplastic anemia treatment market include Ayrmid (Gamida Cell), Teva Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin and Cellenkos.

Aplastic Anemia Market Drivers and Barriers



Increasing diagnosed incidence and an expanding older patient population are supporting treatment demand.

Advances in HSCT, alternative donor strategies and cord blood-derived products are broadening access to potentially curative treatment.

Thrombopoietin receptor agonists continue to expand treatment options for frontline and refractory disease.

Generic competition is expected to improve accessibility but place pressure on branded drug sales.

Limited clinical development may slow the introduction and uptake of novel therapies. Relapse after immunosuppressive therapy, long-term medication adherence and the absence of standardized treatment algorithms for older patients remain major unmet needs.

Drug Uptake, Pricing and Commercial Outlook

Generic entry is expected to reduce branded uptake and intensify pricing competition, particularly for PROMACTA/REVOLADE. PROMACTA has an estimated annual US treatment cost of approximately USD 195,000 per patient based on wholesale acquisition cost for a standard 50 mg daily dose. Pricing, reimbursement, clinical outcomes and access to specialist centers will continue to influence treatment adoption across individual markets.

HSCT utilization is likely to increase as transplant procedures, donor availability and supportive care improve. OMISIRGE may expand transplant access for patients without matched donors, while thrombopoietin receptor agonists will remain important for patients receiving immunosuppressive therapy or those ineligible for transplantation.

Report Coverage and Strategic Value

The report includes historical and forecast analysis for 2022-2036, covering aplastic anemia incidence, severity-specific populations, age distribution, treatment practices, therapy uptake, market share, pricing trends and sales forecasts. It also evaluates approved therapies and Phase I-III clinical development based on mechanisms of action, clinical data, regulatory status, patents, partnerships, advantages and limitations.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from more than six key opinion leaders across the 7MM, supported by outreach to over 10 clinical and academic experts. Contributors include physicians, researchers and professors associated with institutions such as the Dusseldorf Clinics Association, Tennessee State University and Hirosaki University.

SWOT and conjoint analyses assess disease awareness, diagnosis, patient burden, geographical access, cost-effectiveness and competitive positioning. Emerging therapies are evaluated according to efficacy, safety, administration frequency, route of administration, order of entry, probability of success and addressable patient population.

The report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations and market access teams by providing epidemiology-based bottom-up forecasting, an 11-year market outlook, patient burden trends, treatment addressable market estimates, drug adoption analysis and peak patient share projections. These insights can inform clinical development, product positioning, launch planning, geographic expansion and competitive strategy in the global aplastic anemia therapeutics market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Executive Summary of Aplastic Anemia

4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow

5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

6. Aplastic Anemia Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Aplastic Anemia by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of Aplastic Anemia by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036

7. Disease Background and Overview of Aplastic Anemia

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Genomic Alterations and Key Pathways

7.3. Classification of Aplastic Anemia

7.4. Signs and Symptoms

7.5. Causes

7.6. Diagnosis

8. Treatment Guidelines of Aplastic Anemia

9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of Aplastic Anemia

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Total Incident Cases of Aplastic Anemia in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Incident Cases of Aplastic Anemia in the US

9.4.2. Severity-specific Cases of Aplastic Anemia in the US

9.4.3. Age-specific Cases of Aplastic Anemia in the US

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Incident Cases of Aplastic Anemia in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Severity-specific Cases of Aplastic Anemia in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Age-specific Cases of Aplastic Anemia in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Incident Cases of Aplastic Anemia in Japan

9.6.2. Severity-specific Cases of Aplastic Anemia in Japan

9.6.3. Age-specific Cases of Aplastic Anemia in Japan

10. Patient Journey of Aplastic Anemia

11. Marketed Therapies of Aplastic Anemia

11.1. Marketed Competitive Landscape of Aplastic Anemia

11.2. OMISIRGE (omidubicel-onlv): Ayrmid (Gamida Cell)

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Clinical Development

11.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.6. Analyst Views

11.3. PROMACTA/REVOLADE (eltrombopag olamine): Novartis

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.3.5. Clinical Development

11.3.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.6. Analyst Views

12. Emerging Drugs for Aplastic Anemia

12.1. Emerging Competitive Landscape of Aplastic Anemia

12.2. CK0801: Cellenkos

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4. Analyst Views

13. Aplastic Anemia: 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook of Aplastic Anemia

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3.1. Cost Assumptions

13.3.2. Pricing Trends

13.3.3. Analogue Assessment

13.3.4. Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes

13.4. Conjoint Analysis of Aplastic Anemia

13.5. Total Market Size of Aplastic Anemia in the 7MM

13.6. Total Market Size of Aplastic Anemia by Therapies in the 7MM

13.7. The United States

13.7.1. Total Market Size of Aplastic Anemia in the United States

13.7.2. Total Market Size of Aplastic Anemia by Therapies in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK

13.8.1. Total Market Size of Aplastic Anemia in EU4 and the UK

13.8.2. Total Market Size of Aplastic Anemia by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.9. Japan

13.9.1. Total Market Size of Aplastic Anemia in Japan

13.9.2. Total Market Size of Aplastic Anemia by Therapies in Japan

14. Unmet Needs of Aplastic Anemia

15. SWOT Analysis of Aplastic Anemia

16. KOL Views of Aplastic Anemia

17. Market Access and Reimbursement of Aplastic Anemia

17.1. The United States

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of Aplastic Anemia Therapies

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Ayrmid (Gamida Cell)

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Kyowa Kirin Cellenkos

For more information about this report visit

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