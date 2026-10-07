Comsol Named Official Multiphysics Partner Of Formula E

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The technology collaboration brings multiphysics simulation, digital twins, and AI-assisted modeling to electric racing









BURLINGTON, Mass. and LONDON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMSOL and Formula E have announced a multi-year partnership naming COMSOL the Official Multiphysics Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The partnership brings together Formula E, the world's leading all-electric motorsport Championship, and COMSOL, a global leader in multiphysics simulation and computer-aided engineering (CAE) software. Formula E and COMSOL engineers will use COMSOL Multiphysics® to investigate complex technology challenges involving multiple interacting physical effects.

Electric race cars bring together electrical, thermal, structural, electromagnetic, fluid, and battery systems under extreme constraints. As Official Multiphysics Partner, COMSOL will support Formula E with simulation software and expertise to help its technology teams understand how interacting physical phenomena influence multiple aspects of the sport. The partnership will also explore how simulation apps and digital twin solutions can make physics-based insight accessible beyond the traditional modeling workflow.

Bjorn Sjodin, SVP of Product Management at COMSOL, said:

“Formula E is a great example of why multiphysics simulation matters, as multiple phenomena are at play and constantly interact with one another. We are excited to work directly with Formula E's technology team and put COMSOL Multiphysics to work on these kinds of real-world challenges.”

Dan Cherowbrier, CTO at Formula E, said:

“Technology is at the heart of Formula E, so partnering with COMSOL makes real sense for us and truly enhances our engineering skillsets. COMSOL gives us a powerful environment for understanding complex systems where many different physical effects are connected, but the opportunity goes beyond individual simulations. We're particularly interested in how AI-assisted modeling, agentic workflows, and digital twins can help engineers interact with models, explore designs, and make simulation insight more accessible as we continue to push the limits of electric racing.”

Looking ahead, the next generation of Formula E will place even greater demands on performance, efficiency, energy management, and vehicle development as the Championship prepares for the GEN4 era, introducing the fastest and most technologically advanced race car to date.









A mesh of the GEN4 Formula E car in COMSOL Multiphysics.

At the same time, COMSOL has announced COMSOL Multiphysics version 2027, scheduled for release later this autumn, with new capabilities particularly relevant to advanced engineering workflows, including dedicated electric motor modeling, system-level simulation, agentic modeling, and expanded access for creating simulation apps.

The partnership was announced today at the COMSOL Conference 2026 Boston, where Cherowbrier delivered a keynote talk on the technology and engineering shaping the future of Formula E. To learn more about the partnership, visit COMSOL's website:

About COMSOL

COMSOL ( ) is a global provider of simulation software for product design and research to technical enterprises, research labs, and universities. Its flagship product, COMSOL Multiphysics®, is an integrated software environment for creating physics-based models and simulation applications. A particular strength is its ability to model coupled physical phenomena within a single environment, enabling engineers and scientists to study how real-world systems behave when multiple physical effects interact. Add-on products expand the simulation platform for electromagnetics, structural, acoustics, fluid flow, heat transfer, and chemical applications. Interfacing tools enable the integration of COMSOL Multiphysics simulations with all major technical computing and CAD tools on the CAE market. Simulation experts rely on COMSOL CompilerTM and COMSOL ServerTM to distribute apps to their design teams, manufacturing departments, test laboratories, and customers throughout the world. Founded in 1986, COMSOL has 16 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors.

COMSOL, COMSOL Multiphysics, COMSOL Compiler, and COMSOL Server are either registered trademarks or trademarks of COMSOL AB.

About Formula E

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is known as the next evolution of motorsport. As the world's first all-electric series, Formula E operates as a living laboratory where innovation, precision science, and visceral adrenaline collide.

We are not the electric version of anything; we are a progressive challenger built to rewrite the rules of elite sport. The Championship, which has achieved the landmark milestone of 150 races, serves as a vital test bed for the world's leading automotive manufacturers, including Porsche, Jaguar, Nissan, Stellantis, Mahindra, and Lola Cars, to innovate and refine the electric vehicle (EV) technologies that accelerate future urban mobility.

Driven by a different energy, Formula E makes progress thrilling by uniting elite spectacle with uncompromising sustainability. As the world's first and only Certified B Corp sport and the first to achieve the BSI Net Zero Pathway certification, Formula E sets the global benchmark for climate action, showing what progress looks like at full speed-not in a lab or boardroom, but on the streets of iconic cities worldwide.

Defined by equal parts rebel and creator, Formula E delivers unpredictable, wheel-to-wheel competition. Across 12 seasons, the series has crowned 10 different champions, proving to be one of the most open and competitive titles in global sport. Built on purposeful ambition, fearless action, and bringing fans closer to the action, Formula E engages a new generation of culture drivers who are excited to shape the future.

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About ABB

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this 'Engineered to Outrun'. The company has over 140 years of history and more than 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB's shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB).

Contact:

Mike Nourie

(781)273-3322

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