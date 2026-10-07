Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, And Forecast - 2036 7MM Market To Reach USD 67 Billion As Targeted Therapies Drive 6.6% CAGR

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Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036" report provides a comprehensive assessment of the NSCLC market across the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The analysis covers epidemiology, treatment practices, marketed and emerging therapies, drug uptake, pricing trends, unmet needs, and competitive opportunities from 2022 to 2036.

The NSCLC market across these leading markets was valued at approximately USD 33 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 67 billion by 2036, representing a 6.6% CAGR from 2026-2036. Growth is being supported by expanding biomarker testing, broader use of targeted treatments, greater immunotherapy adoption, improved diagnosis, and the launch of therapies addressing resistant and rare molecular subtypes.

NSCLC Market and Epidemiology Highlights



Approximately 539,000 incident NSCLC cases were recorded across the 7MM in 2025, with the United States representing the largest patient population.

The United States recorded approximately 203,000 incident cases in 2025, a figure forecast to reach about 205,000 by 2036.

Germany reported the highest number of cases among the EU4 and the UK at approximately 57,000, while Spain recorded approximately 27,000 cases.

NSCLC accounts for approximately 85% of lung cancers and includes adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, large cell carcinoma, adenosquamous carcinoma, and sarcomatoid carcinoma.

Most patients continue to be diagnosed at Stage IV, although Stage I diagnoses are increasing through expanded low-dose CT screening and incidental imaging findings. NSCLC remains slightly more common among men and is concentrated among people aged 65 years and older, although diagnoses among younger patients are increasing.

Evolving NSCLC Treatment Landscape

Clinical practice has shifted from reliance on systemic chemotherapy toward biomarker-directed therapies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, antibody-drug conjugates, and combination regimens. Surgery, platinum-based chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy remain central to treatment selection based on disease stage, molecular profile, tumor characteristics, and patient fitness.

KEYTRUDA remains a leading first-line option when combined with platinum chemotherapy, particularly for patients without actionable genetic drivers. However, acquired resistance to anti-PD-1/L1 therapies remains a major challenge, creating demand for effective second-line treatments following immunotherapy. High treatment costs, reimbursement barriers in Europe, antibiotic-associated immune checkpoint inhibitor resistance, and limited options for molecularly driven disease also represent important unmet needs.

In EGFR-mutated NSCLC, TAGRISSO maintains a leading position across early-stage and metastatic settings. Johnson & Johnson's RYBREVANT, including its combination with LAZCLUZE, is expanding competition in first-line EGFR-mutated disease. EGFR exon 20 insertions and uncommon mutations such as G719X, S768I, and PACC mutations continue to attract clinical development activity.

ALECENSA and ALUNBRIG are preferred first-line ALK TKIs, with ALECENSA holding the stronger market position. In the United States, the ALK-mutated NSCLC market reached approximately USD 1.28 billion in 2025. Next-generation ALK inhibitors are increasingly important because of their progression-free survival benefits and intracranial activity.

KRAS G12C is another highly competitive biomarker segment. LUMAKRAS was the first approved KRAS inhibitor, while KRAZATI has gained market traction. Future growth opportunities are expected in relapsed/refractory disease, combination strategies, and first-line treatment. Development is also progressing for ROS-1, HER2, RET fusion, NTRK1/2/3 Gene fusion, MET, BRAF, and other less common alterations.

Approved and Emerging NSCLC Therapies



AUMSEQA (aumolertinib): The UK MHRA granted marketing authorization in June 2025 for EGFR-mutated locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC, including EGFR T790M-positive disease.

TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab): The European Commission approved a perioperative regimen in August 2025 for adults with resectable NSCLC at high risk of recurrence.

HERNEXEOS (zongertinib): Japan approved the oral HER2-targeted therapy in September 2025 for previously treated HER2-mutant advanced NSCLC.

Iza-bren (izalontamab brengitecan): SystImmune and Bristol Myers Squibb are developing this EGFRHER3 antibody-drug conjugate for EGFR-mutant NSCLC and other solid tumors. Daraxonrasib (RMC-6236): Revolution Medicines plans to begin a registrational trial in 2026 evaluating the therapy with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy in first-line metastatic RAS-mutant NSCLC.

Additional emerging treatments include zipalertinib plus chemotherapy, firmonertinib, pamvatamig, sunvozertinib, datopotamab deruxtecan, telisotuzumab adizutecan, sutetinib, JMT101 plus osimertinib, and other next-generation targeted combinations. TROP-2-directed antibody-drug conjugates, gene therapy approaches such as Reqorsa plus osimertinib, and therapies targeting c-Met overexpression may further diversify the market.

Nuvalent anticipates submitting an NDA for neladalkib in TKI-pretreated ALK-positive NSCLC during the first half of 2026. The IOV-LUN-202 study is expected to complete enrollment in 2026, potentially supporting a supplemental BLA for lifileucel in nonsquamous NSCLC and a possible launch in the second half of 2027.

Early-Stage NSCLC and Remaining Unmet Needs

Early-stage NSCLC remains a significant clinical opportunity despite progress in adjuvant and neoadjuvant treatment. Surgery with adjuvant platinum-based chemotherapy offers inconsistent benefit and may cause substantial toxicity. PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and neoadjuvant chemo-immunotherapy have improved event-free survival and pathological response in selected patients, but adoption remains uneven and personalized treatment selection continues to evolve.

Across advanced disease, primary and acquired resistance restrict durable outcomes from EGFR/ALK TKIs and immune checkpoint inhibitors. Additional challenges include late diagnosis, limited post-TKI options, toxicity, restricted immunotherapy evidence for some molecular subgroups, and access barriers affecting treatment adherence and uptake.

Competitive Landscape and Report Scope

Leading companies shaping the NSCLC market include AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, AbbVie, Roche, Revolution Medicines, Verastem Oncology, BioAtla, Taiho Pharmaceutical, Astex Pharmaceuticals, Genfleet Therapeutics, and Otsuka Pharmaceutical.

The report evaluates current treatment practices, historical and forecasted NSCLC market size, therapy-level market share, patient burden, pricing, reimbursement, drug adoption, peak patient share, pipeline assets, and clinical development. It also includes SWOT and conjoint analysis based on efficacy, safety, administration, market-entry timing, probability of success, and addressable patient populations.

Insights are supported by primary research involving more than 10 Key Opinion Leaders and Subject Matter Experts from institutions including the University of Southern California, Ohio State University, Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Paris-Saclay University, and Germans Trias i Pujol Research Institute. These perspectives help validate epidemiological assumptions, prescribing trends, accessibility challenges, therapy-switching patterns, and commercial opportunities across the 7MM.

The analysis enables pharmaceutical companies, investors, healthcare organizations, and market access teams to assess the NSCLC treatment market, identify high-value biomarker segments, benchmark emerging therapies, evaluate competitive risks, and develop evidence-based strategies for the rapidly evolving Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market through 2036.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Pfizer

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Eli Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck

AbbVie

Amgen

Mirati Therapeutics

Novartis

Immutep

Moderna Therapeutics

ImmunityBio Gilead Sciences

For more information about this report visit

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