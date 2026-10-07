Training, Education And Other Market Forecast To Hit $136.5Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth

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Training, Education And Other Market analysis

The Business Research Company's Training, Education And Other Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The training, education, and related services sector has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years, reflecting evolving learning needs and technological integration. As education models transform and corporate training gains prominence, this market is set to experience continued growth driven by innovation and increased investment. Let's explore the market's current size, key growth factors, regional outlook, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Steady Growth Trajectory in the Training, Education and Other Market

The size of the training, education, and other market has expanded significantly over the past years. From $104.08 billion in 2025, it is expected to rise to $109.69 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This historical growth has been largely fueled by the dominance of traditional classroom education, the surge in corporate training initiatives, broader adoption of e-learning platforms, increasing demand for professional certifications, and easier internet access to educational resources.

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Future Market Outlook and Expansion Drivers for Training and Education

Looking ahead, this market is projected to reach $136.5 billion by 2030, with a marginally higher CAGR of 5.6%. The forecasted growth is supported by several key factors including the rising uptake of AI-driven adaptive learning systems, a growing need for workforce upskilling and reskilling, and the expansion of remote and hybrid learning approaches. Additionally, immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality are becoming more integrated into training modules, along with a stronger focus on lifelong learning cultures that emphasize continuous skill development.

Defining the Scope of Training, Education, and Other Services

Training, education, and other related services encompass organized instructional programs and learning activities designed to build skills, knowledge, and expertise across academic, professional, and technical fields. These programs rely on structured curricula, digital learning tools, and interactive approaches to enhance workforce capabilities, facilitate knowledge transfer, and support ongoing personal and organizational development. Their role is critical in helping individuals and businesses stay adaptive amid technological advances and shifting job requirements.

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Corporate Investment as a Key Catalyst for Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the training, education, and other market forward is the increasing corporate investment in workforce training. Companies are allocating more funds to structured learning initiatives including technical education, professional certifications, and digital training programs aimed at boosting employee productivity and efficiency. This trend stems from the necessity to keep pace with fast-evolving technologies, ensuring that staff can proficiently utilize new tools and systems to maintain competitive advantages.

Impact of Corporate Training on Market Expansion

Enhanced corporate spending on training strengthens employee skill sets and knowledge sharing, creating a culture of continuous learning within organizations. For example, in February 2026, Cross River Therapy, a US-based personalized care provider, reported that U.S. companies invested $101.8 billion in employee training in 2023. Additionally, American employees received an average of 57 hours of training that year, underscoring the pivotal role of corporate spending in driving market growth.

Regional Market Landscape and Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the training, education, and other market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to become the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers various global regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on regional dynamics and opportunities.

Expanded capabilities in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Training, Education And Other Market Forecast To Hit $136.5Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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