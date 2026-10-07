Trailer Rental Market Value Expected To Grow At 5.9% CAGR, Reaching $20.03 Billion By 2030

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Trailer Rental Market research

The Business Research Company's Trailer Rental Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The trailer rental industry has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by evolving transportation needs and logistics strategies. As businesses seek more efficient and adaptable solutions for moving goods, the trailer rental market is set to experience steady growth in the coming years. Below, we examine the market's current size, the factors propelling its development, regional dynamics, and trends shaping its future.

Trailer Rental Market Size and Growth Outlook Through 2026 and Beyond

In recent years, the trailer rental market has shown strong growth momentum. It is projected to increase from $15.07 billion in 2025 to $15.92 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This expansion during the historical period has been driven by rising freight transportation activities, growing demand for cost-efficient logistics, the surge in construction and infrastructure projects, increased volumes in e-commerce deliveries, and a stronger preference for asset-light transportation models.

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Looking ahead, the trailer rental market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $20.03 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9%. The anticipated growth will be supported by factors such as the rising adoption of digital platforms for fleet rental, increasing need for temperature-controlled logistics, growth in cross-border trade, demand for scalable transport capacity, and a focus on operational flexibility within supply chains. Key trends to watch include the rising popularity of flexible trailer leasing options, subscription-based rental services, on-demand booking platforms, expansion of cold chain trailer rentals, and greater use of specialized trailers for industrial transport.

Understanding Trailer Rental and Its Role in Cargo Movement

Trailer rental involves providing trailers for short-term or long-term use to transport goods, equipment, or materials without transferring ownership. This service offers customizable access to various trailer types depending on the capacity and specific usage requirements. It enables businesses to move cargo more effectively and at lower costs through scheduled or on-demand rentals, supporting versatility in transportation logistics.

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The Rising Demand for Logistics as a Growth Catalyst in Trailer Rental

Logistics, which encompasses the planning, execution, and management of moving goods efficiently from origin to destination, is a key driver behind the trailer rental market's growth. The rapid expansion of e-commerce has intensified the need for reliable transportation, warehousing, and last-mile delivery solutions. Trailer rental services play a crucial role by offering flexible and scalable trailer capacity, allowing companies to handle increased freight volumes without heavy capital expenditures.

For example, in June 2025, Logistics UK reported that the UK logistics sector contributes approximately $199.90 billion (£170 billion) annually to the economy and provides employment for over 8% of the workforce. This underscores how mounting logistics demands are fueling the demand for trailer rentals globally.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Trailer Rental Market

In 2025, North America was the largest regional market for trailer rentals. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The trailer rental market analysis covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa-offering a broad view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Trailer Rental Market Value Expected To Grow At 5.9% CAGR, Reaching $20.03 Billion By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 07, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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