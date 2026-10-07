WFG LAUNCHES THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF DECISIONPOINT® TO MODERNIZE AND ACCELERATE REFINANCE TITLE PRODUCTION

DecisionPoint combines AI with proprietary business rules, trusted title information, and deep title production expertise to automate the traditional refinance title process using the same standards, controls, and underwriting discipline you expect from WFG.

Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®.

WFG Enterprise Solutions provides comprehensive, customizable solutions for mortgage lenders, servicers, and other financial institutions.

WFG's title automation platform delivers a touchless title commitment for qualifying refinance transactions, for a faster and more accurate closing.

- Dan Bailey, EVP and Managing Director, WFG Enterprise SolutionsIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WFG National Title Insurance Company, a Williston Financial Group company, today announced the next evolution of its title automation platform, DecisionPoint. DecisionPoint's AI-enabled production engine now delivers a touchless title commitment for qualifying refinance transactions.Built on a robust, proprietary business rules engine, trusted title information, and deep title production expertise, DecisionPoint accelerates the traditional title product, providing the highest level of protection to lenders and their clients, with the accuracy, reliability, and underwriting discipline customers expect from WFG.The DecisionPoint platform automates the traditional refinance title process by applying the same standards, controls, data sources, and underwriting guidance already in place, transforming production into a more automated experience while maintaining the accuracy, reliability, underwriting discipline, and expertise for which WFG is known.“At WFG, we believe technology should remove friction from the real estate transaction while enhancing, not replacing, the expertise that protects it,” said Steve Ozonian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Williston Financial Group.“DecisionPoint reflects that philosophy by helping our customers operate more efficiently, grow their business with greater confidence, and deliver a better experience for lenders, real estate professionals, and the consumers they serve.”For more than six years, DecisionPoint has helped modernize title production through proven automation. Today's launch marks its most significant advancement to date, expanding the platform's capabilities to create a more automated process and improve speed, accuracy, and turnaround time across the refinance order pipeline.“Our customers don't just need new technology. They need solutions that help them work more efficiently, reduce complexity, and deliver a better experience,” said Marty Frame, President of MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company.“DecisionPoint simplifies title production, improves accuracy, and creates a faster, more predictable path to closing, so our customers can focus on serving their clients and growing their business.”DecisionPoint is available through WFG Enterprise Solutions and works seamlessly with existing lender and settlement processes, with no additional integration required. Customers working with WFG can immediately benefit from the platform and its scalable foundation for continued innovation and automation in title production.“For years, lenders have told us that title delays and surprises create uncertainty for their teams and borrowers,” said Dan Bailey, EVP and Managing Director of WFG Enterprise Solutions.“DecisionPoint directly addresses those pain points by automating the traditional refinance title process, reducing turn times, and identifying potential issues earlier. It moves us closer to a more automatic and predictable title experience while keeping the expertise our customers expect at the heart of the process.”To learn more about DecisionPoint, visit /enterprise-solutions/decisionpoint/About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group (WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG National Title Insurance Company and WFG Lender Services. One of only six national title underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers comprehensive title, escrow, appraisal and technology solutions that increase transparency and reduce time and cost in residential and commercial real estate transactions. For more information, visit .About WFG National Title Insurance CompanyWFG National Title Insurance Company (WFG), a Williston Financial Group company, is a leading provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide. WFG is one of just six truly national title underwriters, achieving a national footprint faster than any underwriter in industry history.Built on the principles of communication, collaboration, and coexistence, WFG delivers innovative services and technology solutions that reduce friction, improve transparency, and elevate the real estate experience for agents, lenders, and consumers. Learn more at .About WFG Enterprise SolutionsWFG Enterprise Solutions, a division of Williston Financial Group, provides comprehensive, customizable solutions for mortgage lenders, servicers, and other financial institutions. Its capabilities include national title and settlement services, appraisal management and valuation services, default title services, marketing automation, customer engagement technology, and related workflow solutions designed to improve efficiency, visibility, and the customer experience. For more information, visit /enterprise-solutions/.

Darcy Patch

Williston Financial Group

+1 714-305-0136

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

WFG LAUNCHES THE NEXT EVOLUTION OF DECISIONPOINT® TO MODERNIZE AND ACCELERATE REFINANCE TITLE PRODUCTION News Provided By WFG National Title Insurance Company/Williston Financial Group October 07, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.