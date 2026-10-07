Quality Training Centers Expands Leadership Team To Strengthen The Student-To-Career Pipeline In The Skilled Trades

Quality Training Centers (QTC), Southern Nevada's longest-running independent trade school specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration and the only trade school in the region run by contractors.

Amanda McLain Roswell, QTC Director of Student Finance

QTC builds its curriculum around real job-site conditions, including hands-on experience in a residential skills lab built as an actual house.

New appointments across student services and admission departments to serve more students and Southern Nevada contractors

- Chris Roth, Co-Owner & Operator Quality Training CentersLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LAS VEGAS – Quality Training Centers (QTC), Southern Nevada's longest-running independent trade school owned by tradesmen and built for contractors, has expanded its leadership team with three new appointments to its student services and admission departments. The additions come as QTC continues to grow enrollment and strengthen the route from graduation to a career in the trades.The new hires include Nova M. Jaramillo as Director of Partnerships & Placements, Amanda McLain Roswell as Director of Student Finance and Jose Villamar as Senior Admissions Advisor. Each brings experience that supports a different part of the student journey, from enrollment to graduation and job placement..Nova M. Jaramillo brings over 15 years of experience in career services, workforce development, and team leadership. She previously served as a Career Services Advisor at National Technical Institute (NTI) and held several leadership roles at ITT Technical Institute, including Director of Career Services and Interim Campus Director. At QTC, Jaramillo leads efforts to connect students and graduates directly with local contractors, establishing career pathways aligned with industry demands.. Amanda McLain Roswell brings extensive experience managing financial aid operations and funding processes at post-secondary trade schools. In her role at QTC, she works directly with incoming students and their families to navigate tuition planning, evaluate financing options, and secure funding, removing financial guesswork so students can focus on learning their trade..Jose Villamar brings a strong background in trade school admissions and career college enrollment across the Las Vegas Valley. At QTC, he acts as a direct guide for prospective students, helping them explore technical career paths, choose the right training program for their goals, and walk through the application process from initial tour to first day of class.“We built QTC to be a school contractors trust and where students actually get trained for real jobs,” said Chris Roth.“Bringing on Amanda, Jose, and Nova keeps that momentum going. Contractors in Las Vegas need trained technicians right now, so we're focusing on making sure our students are covered every step of their journey, from financial aid and enrollment all the way to graduation and landing a job.”These hires follow the recent addition of Program Director Kodi Wilson, QTC's acquisition of an adjacent building to expand classroom space and a residential skills lab built as an actual house for realistic learning. For more information about QTC visit qualitytrainingcenters.In addition to the new hires, QTC co-owner Chris Roth is taking on broader local roles. He now sits on the Henderson Chamber Manufacturing & Construction Committee and the Vegas Chamber Economic Development & Workforce Policy Committee.About Quality Training Centers:Quality Training Centers (QTC) has been training trade professionals since 1994 and is a Las Vegas-based trade school owned by tradesmen and built for contractors. Specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration, QTC operates as a B2B Talent Pipeline where contractors design the curriculum and the school delivers field-ready technicians who can work from day one. With courses from 4-12 weeks, students go from classroom to jobsite-ready, graduating not as entry-level candidates but as vetted, tested, contractor-approved technicians, providing immediate ROI for employers. Hire-Ready. Contractor-Approved.To learn more, visit or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Qualitytrainingcenters.

Mindy Eras

GYC Vegas

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Quality Training Centers Expands Leadership Team to Strengthen the Student-to-Career Pipeline in the Skilled Trades News Provided By GYC Vegas October 07, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Manufacturing



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