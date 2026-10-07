Virtual Building Studio Team To Discuss Scalable MEP Production At SMACNA 2026

VBS team will meet SMACNA contractors on October 27 to discuss estimating, BIM coordination, fabrication workflows, and flexible production support.

- said Ankit Kansara, Founder and CEO of Virtual Building Studio, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virtual Building Studio (VBS), an MEP service provider and SMACNA associate member, will exhibit at the 2026 SMACNA Product Show on October 27 in Orlando, Florida. At Booth #206, the team will meet contractors and MEP teams to discuss how production support can extend from pre-bid estimating through coordinated construction deliverables. The conversation will focus on a challenge many contractors face as project volume changes: responding to bid opportunities and active-project demands without adding permanent production overhead for every increase in workload. For teams managing multiple deadlines at once, the pressure can begin during estimating and continue through coordination, documentation, and fabrication.VBS will use its participation at SMACNA 2026 to discuss a connected approach to these production stages. The focus begins with pre-bid work, where accurate quantities and scope information can give estimating teams clearer inputs before a bid is submitted. The company provides pre-bid estimation support for MEP and HVAC systems, including quantity takeoffs from drawings, PDF plans, and BIM models. The service also includes bid-ready cost reports, trade summaries, pricing breakdowns, inclusions, exclusions, and MEP cost breakdowns.For contractors handling tight bid deadlines, this type of support can provide additional estimating capacity without requiring the internal team to manage every quantity review alone. VBS also supports projects where internal estimates need an additional review before submission. Bill of Material (BOM) support extends the workflow into procurement and construction planning. VBS uses BIM-based quantity takeoffs to extract and validate material information from coordinated models. Outputs can include bills of quantities, component lists, cut lists, and material schedules. The connection between estimating and downstream production can matter when project information changes. Quantities, material information, coordination requirements, and fabrication details need to remain consistent as a project moves forward. A disconnected process can create additional reviews and manual work between project stages.VBS team will also discuss how early project information can connect with MEP BIM modeling services, coordination, clash detection, shop drawings, and spool drawings. The aim is to support a workflow where production tasks build on earlier project information rather than requiring teams to restart the process at each stage. MEP BIM modeling and coordination can help project teams review routing, identify conflicts, and prepare coordinated information for construction. Shop and spool drawings then translate project information into documents used for fabrication and installation. Linking these activities gives contractors a way to address production requirements across the project instead of treating each deliverable as a separate task. This approach also addresses fluctuating workloads. A contractor may have periods with a high volume of bids, followed by projects that require more coordination and fabrication documentation. The type and amount of support required can change with each stage. VBS positions its delivery model around this variation, providing dedicated production support that can extend an internal team when workload or project complexity increases.As a SMACNA associate member, VBS will use the Product Show as an opportunity to speak directly with contractors about these production requirements. The company's focus at Booth #206 will be on understanding how teams currently handle estimating, quantities, coordination, and fabrication documentation, and where additional production capacity may fit.The 2026 SMACNA Product Show will take place on October 27 at Signia by Hilton Bonnet Creek in Orlando. VBS will be available at Booth #206 to discuss current projects, upcoming bids, coordination requirements, and fabrication workflows.Attendees can schedule a 15-minute meeting with the VBS team before the event or stop by Booth #206 during the Product Show. The discussion can focus on a current estimating requirement, a coordination issue, a fabrication workflow, or a need for additional production capacity.The company's participation is intended to give contractors a direct opportunity to discuss where their existing production process is under pressure and whether additional support could fit within their workflow. Rather than limiting the conversation to modeling, VBS will address the stages that begin before a model is created and continue through construction documentation and fabrication. VBS supports AEC teams with MEP BIM services, including MEP BIM modeling, pre-bid estimation services, bill of material services, MEP coordination, clash detection, shop drawings, and spool drawings. Its service portfolio is structured around project requirements that can arise from pre-construction through construction delivery.About Virtual Building StudioVirtual Building Studio is an MEP service provider supporting AEC teams with BIM, estimating, coordination, documentation, and related production services. The company provides MEP BIM services for projects across the globe and works with contractors and project teams on requirements ranging from pre-bid quantity takeoffs to coordinated construction deliverables.

Ankit Kansara

Virtual Building Studio Inc

+1 409-800-6601

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Why MEP Coordination Matters Before Construction Starts | Virtual Building Studio

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Virtual Building Studio Team to Discuss Scalable MEP Production at SMACNA 2026 News Provided By ScantoBIM October 07, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management



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