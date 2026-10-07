Jewelers Of America Announces Gemfind Digital Solutions As New Member Benefit Partner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Member Benefit to Bring Advanced Digital Commerce and Technology Services to JA Members

- Alex Fetanat, CEO & FounderNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, announces GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading technology and digital solutions provider dedicated exclusively to the jewelry industry, as a new member benefit partner.GemFind will serve as a strategic technology and member benefit provider for Jewelers of America, giving JA members access to preferred pricing, exclusive benefits, technology solutions, education, and resources designed to help jewelry businesses strengthen their digital presence, improve efficiency, and grow their businesses.Through the partnership, JA members will have access to the broader GemFind technology ecosystem, including JewelCloud2.0, GemText AITM, RingBuilder, DiamondLink, StudBuilder, eCommerce solutions, Shopify integrations, digital marketing services, and other jewelry-specific technology solutions.“Jewelers of America is committed to providing our members with meaningful benefits that can help them operate stronger, more efficiently and competitively,” said Regina Ciarleglio, JA Vice President of Membership and Strategic Partnerships.“Technology is playing an increasingly important role in every aspect of the jewelry business, from merchandising and eCommerce to marketing and customer engagement. GemFind gives our members access to a technology ecosystem built specifically for our industry and provides them with practical tools and resources they can use to grow.”Helping Jewelers Compete in a Digital-First MarketplaceAs consumer shopping continues to evolve, jewelry businesses are increasingly expected to deliver seamless digital experiences while managing increasingly complex product data, inventory, marketing, and eCommerce operations. GemFind's technology ecosystem is designed specifically around the unique needs of jewelry businesses.Under the new JA member benefit, members will have access to a range of benefits, including:Preferred member pricing on qualifying GemFind products and servicesExclusive member discounts and promotional opportunitiesFree or discounted onboarding, where applicableAccess to JewelCloud and the broader GemFind technology ecosystemAI-powered tools, including GemText AIeCommerce and Shopify solutionsDigital marketing and growth servicesEducational webinars, training, and technology resourcesOpportunities to leverage connected commerce solutions to expand digital product assortments and improve online shopping experiencesBuilding the Future of Connected Jewelry CommerceThe partnership also creates opportunities for JA and GemFind to collaborate on educational initiatives designed to help jewelry professionals better understand emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital commerce, and the changing consumer journey.“We are extremely excited to partner with Jewelers of America,” said Alex Fetanat, Founder & CEO of GemFind Digital Solutions.“For more than 25 years, GemFind has been focused on one thing: helping jewelry businesses grow through technology, digital commerce and innovation. Partnering with Jewelers of America allows us to bring that experience and our technology ecosystem to an even broader community of jewelry professionals. We believe together we can help JA members not only adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape, but use technology as a competitive advantage.”To introduce their new partnership, GemFind and Jewelers of America will host“GemFind + Jewelers of America: Helping the Jewelry Industry Grow Digitally” on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT. The webinar will feature Alex Fetanat, CEO & Founder of GemFind; Anthony Arechiga, VP of Sales & Marketing at GemFind; and Regina Ciarleglio, Vice President of Membership and Strategic Partnerships at Jewelers of America. Together, they will explore how the partnership can help JA members strengthen their online presence, connect with more customers, and support business growth through stronger websites, smarter marketing, and jewelry-focused technology. You can reserve your spot here:JA members interested in learning more about and accessing their exclusive GemFind benefits can email... or visit or###About Jewelers of America:Jewelers of America (JA) Jewelers of America is the most trusted and influential voice of the jewelry industry. With a mission to empower and unite its members, Jewelers of America provides expert guidance, education and advocacy to promote excellence, integrity, and success in an evolving marketplace. Since 1906, Jewelers of America has been advancing the fine jewelry industry, setting high ethical standards and fostering professional growth for their members. Jewelers of America represents a large, diverse membership of retailers and suppliers in the United States, who commit annually to the organization's Code of Professional Practices.About GemFind Digital Solutions:Founded in 1999, GemFind Digital Solutions is a technology and digital marketing company dedicated exclusively to the jewelry industry. GemFind provides jewelry retailers, manufacturers, designers, and suppliers with technology and services spanning eCommerce, digital marketing, product data, connected commerce, AI, and proprietary jewelry applications.Its technology ecosystem includes JewelCloud, RingBuilder, DiamondLink, StudBuilder, GemText AITM, and other solutions designed to help jewelry businesses operate more efficiently and grow in a digital-first marketplace. For more information, visit GemFind or GemFind/pages/ja

Alex Fetanat

GemFind

+1 949-293-7479

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Jewelers of America Announces GemFind Digital Solutions as New Member Benefit Partner News Provided By GemFind October 07, 2026, 15:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.