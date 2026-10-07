Promontory In Park City Unveils Skyhouse Private Clubhouse For Pinnacle Residents

Skyhouse is the new clubhouse for Pinnacle residents at Promontory in Park City

6,775-square-foot private clubhouse offers wellness, dining, fitness and concierge amenities exclusively for residents of Pinnacle at Promontory

- Kelli Brown, Managing Director of Promontory

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Promontory, Park City's premier private mountain community, has completed Skyhouse, a 6,775-square-foot private clubhouse created exclusively for residents of Pinnacle at Promontory, the ultra-private gated enclave within Promontory.

Located in Park City, Utah, Skyhouse provides Pinnacle residents with a dedicated setting for wellness, entertaining, relaxation and social connection. The private clubhouse features a lap pool, hot tub, cold plunge, spa treatment rooms, fitness facilities, dining and entertaining spaces, a catering kitchen, and a dedicated concierge.

“Wellness and connection are thoughtfully incorporated throughout the Skyhouse experience,” said Kelli Brown, Managing Director of Promontory.“Skyhouse will serve as a sanctuary for Pinnacle residents to relax after a workout or a day on the slopes, entertain family and friends, or take in the sweeping views and sunsets over the Wasatch Back.”

Skyhouse Amenities Designed for Pinnacle Residents

Skyhouse was built by Promontory HOMES Commercial Division and designed by PHX Architecture of Scottsdale, Arizona. Interiors were designed by Vallone Design, also of Scottsdale.

The private clubhouse includes:

.958-square-foot pool area with a lap pool, hot tub, cold plunge and expansive pool deck

.27-foot-long fire feature overlooking the pool deck

.Great room with a large fire feature and floor-to-ceiling windows

.Dining room with an open serving kitchen

.Catering kitchen for private hosted events

.Two spa treatment rooms for massage and wellness services

.800-square-foot fitness area

.Locker rooms with steam showers and Himalayan salt wall saunas

.Floor-to-ceiling windows framing mountain and golf course views while bringing natural light into the main gathering spaces

.Dedicated concierge service for Pinnacle residents

The Skyhouse concierge provides personalized assistance, including securing dining and activity reservations at Promontory and throughout Park City, complimentary notary services and help with special requests. Pinnacle residents can enjoy Skyhouse at their leisure or reserve the clubhouse for private gatherings and functions.

Pinnacle at Promontory Offers Private Mountain Living in Park City

Pinnacle at Promontory is an ultra-private, gated enclave within Promontory featuring 64 homesites with expansive views of the Wasatch Mountains and Promontory's Signature Pete Dye Canyon Golf Course.

Among Pinnacle's notable residences is The Vandamm House, a 13,279-square-foot custom estate inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1959 film North by Northwest. The home is currently listed for $45 million and includes six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, an 8,000-square-foot clear-span automotive gallery with showroom lighting, an 18-seat theater and a 75-foot lap pool.

Pinnacle at Promontory is home to 64 exquisite homesites with expansive views of the Wasatch Mountains and the Signature Pete Dye Canyon Golf Course. A notable home is The Vandamm House, a real-world architectural masterpiece inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's iconic 1959 film, North by Northwest. The newly completed 13,279-square-foot custom estate is currently listed at $45 million. It features six bedrooms, 12 baths, an 8,000-square-foot clear-span automotive gallery with showroom

Three custom homesites are currently available in Pinnacle at Promontory, ranging from $4.6 million to $6 million. Promontory HOMES also offers the opportunity to customize and build one of its signature Portfolio of Homes floorplans on one of the nine remaining homesites within the enclave.

Promontory Offers Private Club Amenities Throughout Park City

Promontory is a private mountain club in Park City offering an extensive collection of recreational, wellness, dining and family amenities for residents of all ages.

Club amenities available to Promontory residents include:

.Three golf courses

.Two private, on-slope ski lodges at Deer Valley and Park City Mountain resorts

.Equestrian center with indoor arena

.Snow tubing hill

.Beach Club with private cabanas

.The Spa

.The Shed family entertainment center with bowling, arcade games and a movie theater

.Multiple private clubhouses

.Six restaurants

With the addition of Skyhouse, Pinnacle residents have access to a private clubhouse designed specifically around the lifestyle, wellness and entertaining needs of the enclave.

About Promontory

Promontory is a private mountain community and club in Park City, Utah, offering luxury residences, extensive recreational amenities, dining, wellness and year-round activities in a setting overlooking the Wasatch Mountains. The community provides members with access to golf, skiing, equestrian activities, wellness, family recreation, dining and social experiences. For more information about Promontory, Skyhouse and available homesites in Pinnacle at Promontory, visit .

Hilary Reiter

Redhead Marketing & PR

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Promontory in Park City Unveils Skyhouse Private Clubhouse for Pinnacle Residents News Provided By Redhead Marketing & PR October 07, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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