Learnlaunch Fund + Accelerator Included In TIME's America's Best Incubators & Accelerators 2026 List

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator has been awarded on TIME's list of America's Best Incubators & Accelerators 2026. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on August 18th, 2026, and can be viewed on TIME.

The America's Best Incubators & Accelerators 2026 ranking awards the top 80 incubators and accelerators across the United States based on three key dimensions:

● Alumni Evaluations: Feedback from more than 2,000 founders who participated in incubator and accelerator programs between 2020 and 2025. Alumni rated their overall experience through a general recommendation and assessed six key aspects, including mentoring and training, infrastructure, legal assistance, funding opportunities, networking, and business development advice.

● Track Record: An evaluation of each incubator's and accelerator's measurable founder outcomes, based on the top five startups they reported from their programs. These startups were assessed using information provided by the organizations, complemented by Statista's desk research drawing on publicly available sources such as official websites, presentations, and media coverage.

● Expert Recommendations: Endorsements from startup investors and seasoned entrepreneurs, who recommended the incubators and accelerators they know and regard most highly.

Based on the results of the study, LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator is honored to be recognized on TIME's list of America's Best Incubators & Accelerators 2026!

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

“Being recognized by TIME and Statista is a meaningful reflection of the work our team and community have built over the years,” said Jean Hammond, Founder & General Partner of LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator.“Our focus has always been on helping founders building the future of learning and work, and it's especially gratifying to see that commitment recognized alongside the experiences and outcomes of the entrepreneurs we've supported.”

Tetyana Astashkina

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator Included in TIME's America's Best Incubators & Accelerators 2026 List News Provided By LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator October 07, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.