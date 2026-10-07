Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation Honors Outstanding Officers And Community Members At Annual Awards Ceremony

WASHINGTON, D.C, DC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On September 26th, Federal Law Enforcement Officer Association (FLEOA ) board members joined the Federal Law Enforcement Officers (FLEO) Foundation in honoring exceptional law enforcement officers and sponsors during the 5th Annual South Florida Awards Ceremony in Miami, Florida. The event brought together federal, state, and local law enforcement officers, distinguished honorees, and supporters to recognize outstanding leadership, heroism, and service to the nation.FLEO Foundation Executive Director John Bottone delivered opening remarks and served as master of ceremonies for the evening. The program opened with a poignant 9/11 testimonial video honoring the fallen heroes who gave everything on September 11, 2001, a fitting tribute in the year marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks.A separate video highlighted the mission of the Foundation: rendering financial first aid to the families of fallen federal law enforcement officers and to federal officers injured in the line of duty. When tragedy strikes, the Foundation works to provide immediate support so that families are not left to face a crisis alone.Among the evening's top honors, Director Rob Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was named Law Enforcement Leader of the Year for his outstanding leadership. Retired NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro received the Excellence in Media award for his outstanding law enforcement perspective as a contributor on Fox News, where he brings the experience and insight of a career law enforcement professional to a national audience.U.S. Marshals Service Director Gadyis Serralta received the Foundation Meritorious Recognition, and retired ICE Director Todd Lyons was honored with the Lifetime Achievement in Law Enforcement award. Deputy U.S. Marshal Daniel Varroney received the Heroism and Bravery Award, and Chief Daniel Ransone of the City of Sunrise Police Department was named Law Enforcement Executive of the Year.The Foundation also recognized Founders Club CEO Victor Grillo, recipient of the Heavy Hitter Award, and Nano Labs CEO Ugo Amobi for their powerful patriotism and corporate sponsorship in support of America's law enforcement heroes.Additional honors recognized officers, agents, prosecutors, and teams from across South Florida and the federal law enforcement community, including Special Agent of the Year, Deputy of the Year, Detective of the Year, Trooper of the Year, and Federal Prosecutor of the Year. The ERO Miami Special Response Team was named Enforcement Team of the Year, and Task Force of the Year honors went to the Street Terror Offender Program, the BSO Gang Investigations Task Force, and the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force.“Every honoree recognized this year reflects what the Foundation stands for: leadership, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the communities they protect," said Bottone "When an officer is lost or injured in the line of duty, their family should never have to wonder whether anyone has their back. Thanks to the generosity of everyone who joined us, we can continue to be there when it matters most."In addition to honoring this year's recipients, the event raised funds through a live auction and donations to support the Foundation's mission of providing immediate financial support to federal law enforcement families in their time of greatest need.The FLEO Foundation extends special thanks to the Miami PBA, FOP Lodge 138, Miami POAT, and Hollywood PBA, as well as to all honorees, sponsors, attendees, and supporters who made this year's gala a success.###FLEOA serves more than 34,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates for elected office, but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

Allison Pagliughi

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Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation Honors Outstanding Officers and Community Members at Annual Awards Ceremony News Provided By The Silent Partner Marketing October 07, 2026, 15:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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