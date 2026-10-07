Kathleen Reidy's Engineering A Love Story Is A Novel About Love, Ambition, And Starting Over In The Dot-Com Era

Sibylline Press Logo

Engineering A Love Story

Author, Kathleen Reidy

MEDIA: Request a review copy or an interview with the author.

- Vicki DeArmon, Publisher of Sibylline PressSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sibylline Press announces the release of Engineering a Love Story, the debut novel by Boston-area writer and former tech professional Kathleen Reidy. Set against the heady days of the dot-com boom, Reidy's smart and entertaining novel follows one woman's unexpected journey from a safe but stifling marriage to a new career, newfound independence, and a dangerous affair that forces her to reconsider what she really wants. The novel published by Sibylline Press is available now as a paperback and e-book everywhere books are sold.It's 2000. The country is riding a wave of irrational exuberance, tech startups are seemingly everywhere, and San Francisco rents are soaring. But Chelsea Lefevre's carefully constructed life is coming apart. After a mortifying slip-up ends her marriage, Chelsea leaves behind her house on Boston's North Shore, wedding china and WASPy mother-in-law and heads into the new century alone.Her escape leads to an unexpected career opportunity advising technology executives. Chelsea initially took the job to get away from the misogyny she experienced as a software engineer, but she quickly discovers she has a talent for identifying the next hot thing. In the fast-moving world of startups, she also meets Seth Murphy, a magnetic sales executive at one of the country's hottest companies.Professional boundaries should make Seth off-limits. Instead, Chelsea finds herself drawn into a casual fling that quickly becomes a secret and intense affair. As the stakes rise, she risks her career, her independence, and her heart.But when the dot-com bubble begins to burst, Chelsea must confront more than the collapse of an industry. She must determine the difference between good enough and too good to be true-and reckon with just how much a smart, ambitious woman is willing to risk when she's the only female in the room.“Kathleen Reidy captures the exhilaration and uncertainty of a moment when the tech industry changed overnight while simultaneously telling an intimate story about a woman discovering her own rules,” said Vicki DeArmon, publisher of Sibylline Press.“Engineering a Love Story is the first of Sibylline's Tech Romance novels about ambitious women in the tech industry and unexpected love.”PRAISE FOR ENGINEERING A LOVE STORY“As heady and fast as a dot com wave!”-Juliette Fay, bestselling author of The Harvey Girls and The Half of It“Sexy, fun, and full of complications...”-Emily Everett, author of All That Life Can Afford, a Reese's Book Club pick“...a layered, nuanced, and ultimately riveting story of one woman's attempt to find herself.”-Kirkus ReviewsABOUT THE AUTHORKathleen Reidy is a writer and public librarian based in the Boston area. She holds a master's degree in library science and spent more than a decade in the tech industry. Her short fiction has been published by Puddingstone Press and WayWords. She lives with her husband and daughters. Engineering a Love Story is her first novel.ENGINEERING A LOVE STORYBy Kathleen ReidyFiction/RomanceISBN: 9798897400300Trade Paperback: $21.00October 6, 2026Published by Sibylline Press - Publishing the brilliant work of women authors over 50.About Sibylline Press:Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. Founded in August 2022, Sibylline is owned by ten women of a certain age. The press currently publishes nearly 50 titles a year. Sibylline Press titles encompass the genres of fiction (commercial and literary, as well as mystery, adventure, fantasy, and romance) plus memoir and writing craft. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Scrolls, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at sibyllinepress; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.

Jenny McIntosh

JMPR

+1 480-202-7112

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kathleen Reidy's Engineering a Love Story is a Novel About Love, Ambition, and Starting Over in the Dot-Com Era News Provided By JMPR October 07, 2026, 15:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.