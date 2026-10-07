Avodahtec Expands Infrastructure Asset Management Expertise From Europe To Asia And Opens New Opportunities For MENA

EDMONTON, CANADA, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian engineering and asset management firm brings specialized pipeline asset management training to Kuala Lumpur following its European delivery, with customized corporate training now available to organizations across the Middle East and North Africa

Avodahtec, a Canadian engineering consulting firm specializing in infrastructure and asset management, is expanding its international pipeline asset management training presence from Europe to Asia, with a new opportunity for organizations across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to access specialized infrastructure asset management expertise and customized training.

The company's“Asset Management for Pipelines: Strategy and Tactical Practices” program will be delivered on November 24, 2026, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as part of the 2nd Pipeline Technology Conference Asia at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (KLCC).

The Kuala Lumpur program follows the course's 2026 European delivery in Berlin, Germany, marking the next stage in Avodahtec's international expansion in infrastructure asset management and specialized pipeline training.

The Asia edition represents the next step in making the training accessible to pipeline and infrastructure professionals responsible for managing complex, safety-critical, and long-life infrastructure, with particular emphasis on pipeline systems.

Participants will explore how structured asset management practices can support better decisions throughout the asset lifecycle, from planning and investment through operation, maintenance, renewal, and eventual replacement.

Topics include:

Infrastructure asset management strategy

Pipeline asset management

Asset lifecycle planning

Risk-based asset management

Pipeline integrity and condition assessment

Lifecycle cost optimization

Reliability and performance management

Maintenance and renewal decision-making

Asset management maturity and governance

ISO 55000 and related asset management frameworks

Predictive maintenance

Applications of AI, IoT and digital technologies

Digital twins and data-driven asset management

Organizational culture and change management

Practical approaches for building resilient asset management systems



Addressing the Strategic Challenges of Aging Pipeline Infrastructure

Pipeline operators and infrastructure owners are increasingly required to balance safety, regulatory obligations, operational performance, investment decisions and long-term asset sustainability.

The program is intended to help pipeline operators, asset managers, engineers, project managers, technical consultants, regulators, infrastructure owners and other professionals involved in strategic infrastructure decisions address these challenges through structured asset management approaches aligned with internationally recognized frameworks, including ISO 55000, the International Infrastructure Management Manual (IIMM), Institute of Asset Management (IAM) frameworks, and ISO 31000 principles.

Bringing International Asset Management Expertise to MENA

Following the European and Asian training engagements, Avodahtec is opening discussions with organizations across the Middle East and North Africa seeking specialized infrastructure asset management training and advisory support.

The opportunity extends beyond pipelines to organizations responsible for energy, oil and gas, utilities, transportation, industrial infrastructure and other asset-intensive operations.

Organizations in markets including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Egypt can engage Avodahtec to explore customized training designed around their infrastructure, workforce and organizational requirements.

Potential delivery formats include:

In-house corporate training

Customized infrastructure asset management programs

Pipeline asset management training

Executive and technical workshops

Asset management capability development

International and regional professional training

The objective is to help organizations strengthen their ability to make informed decisions concerning risk, reliability, lifecycle cost, maintenance, renewal and long-term infrastructure performance.

An International Program Led by an Award-Winning Asset Management Professional

The program is led by Dr. Olugbenga Ibikunle, Managing Principal of Avodahtec, whose career combines academic research, engineering practice, infrastructure management, and professional training.

Dr. Ibikunle holds a PhD in Civil Engineering from Heriot-Watt University and an MBA in Strategy & Consulting from the University of Alberta. He is a Professional Engineer and has received the IAM 2020 NxtGen Global Award and the 2021 CNAM TEREO National Asset Management Ambassador Award.

His experience includes asset and infrastructure management, reliability engineering, pipeline technologies, inspection and condition assessment, rehabilitation, and strategic asset decision-making.

The international expansion of the program reflects Avodahtec's focus on bringing practical knowledge of infrastructure asset management to organizations operating critical infrastructure across different markets.

“Asset management is ultimately about helping organizations make better long-term decisions about the infrastructure they depend on,” said Dr. Olugbenga Ibikunle, Managing Principal of Avodahtec.“Organizations managing critical infrastructure need practical approaches that connect risk, performance, lifecycle cost, and long-term investment decisions. We are pleased to take this program to Asia and to open conversations with organizations across MENA.”

Kuala Lumpur Training

The next public delivery of Asset Management for Pipelines: Strategy and Tactical Practices will take place:

Date: November 24, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Kuala Lumpur Convention Center (KLCC), Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Event: 2nd Pipeline Technology Conference Asia

Organizer: EITEP Institute / Pipeline Technology Conference Asia

The program is listed by the conference as HRD Corp claimable for eligible Malaysian employers, subject to applicable requirements and approval.

Professionals interested in attending the Kuala Lumpur program can register through the Pipeline Technology Conference Asia.

Organizations interested in bringing infrastructure asset management or pipeline asset management training to their teams in MENA or other international markets can contact Avodahtec directly to discuss customized training options.

About Avodahtec Inc.

Avodahtec Inc. is a Canadian engineering and management consulting firm providing expertise in infrastructure asset management, reliability, engineering, asset management, training and strategic advisory services.

The company works with organizations seeking to improve the reliability, performance, sustainability, and long-term management of critical infrastructure.

Media & Corporate Training Inquiries

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Pipeline Technology Conference Asia - [Registration Link ]

Media Relations

Avodahtec Inc.

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