As America Grows More Divided, The Round Table Talk Show With Host Sharifah Hardie Returns To Get People Talking Again

After producing more than 500 episodes during COVID, the live talk show returns with a renewed focus on bringing people with different experiences together.

- Sharifah HardieINGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Round Table Talk Show with Host Sharifah Hardie has officially returned. After producing more than 500 episodes during the COVID era, the live talk show is once again bringing entrepreneurs, executives, authors, experts, community leaders and people from different walks of life together for unscripted conversations.The show was originally created during COVID, when physical isolation left millions of people searching for new ways to connect. Host Sharifah Hardie launched The Round Table Talk Show as a place where people could meet, share their experiences, discuss their businesses and communities, and learn from one another.Hardie says she decided to bring the show back because she believes a different type of separation is affecting people today.“When I created The Round Table Talk Show during COVID, people were physically separated, but they still wanted to connect,” said Hardie.“Today, people are together physically, but we seem increasingly separated by our opinions, politics, experiences and even the information we consume. I believe we need more opportunities to sit at the same table, hear different perspectives and talk to one another.”A Conversation, Not an InterviewThe Round Table Talk Show differs from a traditional one on one interview program.Multiple guests join Hardie at the same table for a live conversation. There are no scripted questions and guests are not expected to share the same opinions. Topics may include business, entrepreneurship, technology, artificial intelligence, community issues, culture, current events and other subjects affecting businesses and communities. The goal is not necessarily agreement. The goal is conversation.“You don't have to agree with me, and you don't have to agree with the person sitting next to you,” Hardie said.“But we should still be able to ask why someone believes what they believe and listen to the answer. That is how we learn from people whose lives and experiences may be completely different from our own.”More Than 500 Episodes and a New ChapterDuring its original run, The Round Table Talk Show produced more than 500 episodes featuring entrepreneurs, business owners, authors, professionals, experts and community leaders. Past episodes remain available at TheRoundTableTalkShow. The revived show continues that original format while expanding the conversation to address the issues, opportunities and changes affecting people today.The Round Table Talk Show broadcasts live weekdays from 8:00 AM to 10:00 AM Pacific Time. Guests Are Now Being ConsideredWith the show's return, producers are currently considering guests for upcoming episodes. The program is interested in entrepreneurs, executives, business owners, authors, experts, professionals, community leaders, innovators, advocates and individuals with compelling experiences or perspectives. Guests do not have to be celebrities or nationally recognized experts. They do need to bring something meaningful to the conversation.“I want people who have built something, experienced something, learned something, overcome something or simply see an issue from a perspective the rest of us can learn from,” Hardie said.“The purpose of the table isn't to surround ourselves with people who think exactly like we do. It's to create conversations we might not have anywhere else.”Guests also have an opportunity to introduce viewers to their businesses, books, organizations, projects, events, causes and areas of expertise. Individuals interested in appearing on the show can learn more and apply at . Viewers can also visit the website to watch past episodes and learn about upcoming guests and sponsorship opportunities.About The Round Table Talk ShowThe Round Table Talk Show is a live, unscripted talk show bringing people with different experiences, ideas and perspectives together for conversations about business, communities and the world around them. Originally launched during the COVID era, the show produced more than 500 episodes featuring entrepreneurs, executives, authors, experts, professionals and community leaders.About Sharifah HardieSharifah Hardie is an entrepreneur, business consultant, author, media personality and technology professional with more than 30 years of experience in business, media and technology. Throughout her career, Hardie has created and hosted television, radio and digital programming, interviewed business leaders, entrepreneurs, public figures and community voices, launched and led multiple business ventures, and created platforms designed to connect people with information, opportunities and one another.In addition to hosting The Round Table Talk Show, Hardie is the founder of Ask Sharifah, Sharifah AI and The People's Chamber of Commerce**. Hardie continues to work with businesses, entrepreneurs and organizations on business development, marketing, visibility and growth. More information about Hardie is available at .

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As America Grows More Divided, The Round Table Talk Show with Host Sharifah Hardie Returns to Get People Talking Again News Provided By Ask Sharifah October 07, 2026, 15:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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