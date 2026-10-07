Kenya Strengthens Ebola Preparedness And Contact Tracing

The Cabinet Secretary for Health, Hon. Aden Duale, has reassured Kenyans that the country is not experiencing an Ebola outbreak. He gave the assurance during a tour of Nairobi Hospital's 133-bed Ebola Isolation Unit, following confirmation of one imported case from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The patient died on 6 October 2026.



Health authorities have identified 57 contacts linked to the case. Ten have been accounted for and placed under quarantine at the National Police Service Hospital in Nairobi. Efforts to trace and follow up with the remaining contacts are ongoing.



The Cabinet Secretary reviewed the country's capacity to isolate and manage suspected and confirmed cases at five designated facilities: Kenyatta National Hospital, with eight beds, including five intensive care beds; Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, with 50 beds; National Police Service Hospital, with 49 beds; Port Reitz Hospital, with four beds; and Nairobi Hospital, with 133 beds, including 45 high dependency and intensive care beds. Capacity can be expanded if required.



At Nairobi Hospital, the isolation unit is separated from the main hospital campus, with designated zones and measures to prevent interaction between patients in the unit and other hospital patients.



Preparedness is also being strengthened at points of entry. Temporary isolation centres have been identified at Malaba and Kocholia, while Alupe is undergoing renovation. Traveller screening has been intensified at Gate 16, especially for passengers arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Angola, Zambia, Rwanda, Burundi, the Central African Republic and South Sudan. Travellers are urged to complete health declaration forms truthfully and provide accurate information to support surveillance and contact tracing.



The Ministry urges the public to remain vigilant without panic. Anyone experiencing symptoms or concerned about possible exposure should seek care promptly at a recognised health facility. For guidance, call the toll-free health information line 719 and follow official Ministry of Health platforms for updates.



The Cabinet Secretary was accompanied by Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Ms Mary Muthoni, Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth, Nairobi Hospital Chief Executive Officer Dr Felix Osano and senior Ministry officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.