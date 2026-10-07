African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Was Received Today By H.E. Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, Acting Prime Minister & Minister Of Gender Equality And Family Of Mauritius

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, was received today by H.E. Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, Acting Prime Minister&Minister of Gender Equality and Family of #Mauritius, during his working visit.

The Chairperson expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality&highlighted Mauritius' well-developed financial services&trade infrastructure as an appropriate setting for the launch of the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA).

Their discussions underscored AfCRA's role in strengthening Africa's financial architecture, improving access to capital&reducing borrowing costs. They reaffirmed that that AfCRA will complement existing international agencies, drawing on Africa's expertise, data&technological capacity.

The Acting Prime Minister welcomed AfCRA&the AfCFTA,&briefed the Chairperson on Mauritius' hosting of the Africa Centre for Arbitration.

The Chairperson commended Mauritius' contribution to advancing Africa's economic integration&investment environment.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).