African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Was Received Today By H.E. Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, Acting Prime Minister & Minister Of Gender Equality And Family Of Mauritius
H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AU Commission, was received today by H.E. Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie, Acting Prime Minister&Minister of Gender Equality and Family of #Mauritius, during his working visit.
The Chairperson expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality&highlighted Mauritius' well-developed financial services&trade infrastructure as an appropriate setting for the launch of the Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA).
Their discussions underscored AfCRA's role in strengthening Africa's financial architecture, improving access to capital&reducing borrowing costs. They reaffirmed that that AfCRA will complement existing international agencies, drawing on Africa's expertise, data&technological capacity.
The Acting Prime Minister welcomed AfCRA&the AfCFTA,&briefed the Chairperson on Mauritius' hosting of the Africa Centre for Arbitration.
The Chairperson commended Mauritius' contribution to advancing Africa's economic integration&investment environment.
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