Mos Kirti Vardhan Singh To Lead Indian Delegation At Arctic Circle Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh will be leading the Indian delegation to Iceland's Reykjavik from October 8-10 to participate in the annual meeting of the Arctic Circle Assembly (ACA), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

According to the MEA, at ACA 2026, MoS Singh will participate in the plenary session titled 'Melting Poles: Perspectives from India and Singapore'. MoS will also deliver the opening remarks at the session 'Arctic and Climate Change Perspectives from Observer States', organised by India.

"India's Arctic Policy 2022 is based on six pillars covering science, climate and environment, economic development, connectivity, governance and capacity building. Given the growing inter-linkages between the Arctic and Indo-Pacific regions, India has been enhancing cooperation with the Arctic, particularly in the fields of polar research, climate and environmental issues. MoS would be presenting India's perspective on various aspects of the Arctic in the ACA meetings," the MEA noted.

"MoS is also scheduled to hold a bilateral discussion with the Foreign Minister of Iceland while in Reykjavik. Bilateral relations between India and Iceland are friendly and have expanded significantly, driven by the recent landmark India-EFTA TEPA, regular high-level diplomatic dialogues, and partnerships in geothermal, fisheries and clean energy," it added.

According to the organisers, the Arctic Circle Assembly is the largest annual international gathering on the Arctic, attended by up to 2500 participants from over 70 countries. The Assembly is held every October in Harpa Concert Hall and Conference Center and the Reykjavik Edition, Iceland.

Based in Reykjavík, the Arctic Circle Secretariat is responsible for organising the assembly and the forums as well as running the various Arctic Circle platforms. It is also responsible for the communication and collaboration with Arctic Circle partners, governments, media and those interested in the Arctic and its future.