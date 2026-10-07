Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh Performs Puja In Amaravati Temple For PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Minister for Human Resources Development and Information Technology, Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday performed puja in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a temple here to mark completion of 25 years of his journey as the head of government.

"To mark the completion of 25 years of Mr. Modi's journey-which began as the Chief Minister of Gujarat-I performed special prayers in his name at the Venkatapalem temple in Amaravati," Lokesh said on social media platform X.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Working President said he prayed for the good health and longevity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the 'Modern Iron Man,' and for the fulfillment of his resolute vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

Lokesh, who is son of Chief Minister and TDP President N. Chandrababu Naidu, earlier shared his thoughts on X on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi completing 25 years in the executive office.

"From Gujarat to New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi Ji's journey has been defined by vision, decisive leadership and an unwavering commitment to India's development. A generation of Indians has seen our country grow more confident, more ambitious and more respected on the global stage under his leadership. As we work towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047', his ability to think big, focus on detail and execute at scale continues to inspire all of us in public life. Congratulations sir on completing this remarkable milestone. Wishing you many more years of service to Bharat," the Andhra Minister said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on achieving the key milestone.

"A historic milestone in public service that should not go unnoticed. Heartiest greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on completing 25 years of continuous public service, first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and then as Prime Minister of India. Wishing you the very best," Jagan Mohan Reddy said in a post on X.