COVID-19, Terrorism Tested India PM Modi Provided Strong Leadership: Shivraj Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) Vadnagar, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday highlighted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its approach towards terrorism while describing the 25-year public service journey as a period of nation-building.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra' in Vadnagar, Chouhan said October 7 is a historic day as it marked 25 years since PM Modi took charge as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001.

He said PM Modi's journey had not been limited to administration but had involved what he described as the "reconstruction and development" of the nation.

“Continuously working for 25 years for the country's development and the welfare of the poor, without stopping or stepping back, is an unprecedented achievement,” Chouhan said.

Drawing from the Bhagavad Gita, the minister described PM Modi as possessing the qualities of a“Sattvik Karta”, saying he worked without attachment, aversion or ego and with courage and determination.

Chouhan particularly referred to the challenges faced by the country during the COVID-19 pandemic and in dealing with terrorism.

"PM Modi had provided strong leadership to the country during difficult periods, including during the pandemic, and referred to government actions against terrorism, including Operation Sindoor," he emphasised.

The minister said India's response to such challenges reflected the country's growing confidence and ability to act decisively.

He also linked PM Modi's leadership to a broader national aspiration, invoking Swami Vivekananda's prediction that India would rise again and become a“Vishwaguru”.

“Today, under the strong and determined leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is rapidly moving towards achieving this vision,” Chouhan said.

The minister was speaking at the culmination of the 'Varanasi to Vadnagar Seva Yatra', organised as part of the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' to mark PM Modi's 25 years in public service.

The yatra brought together 500 bikers and young Seva Yatris, who travelled through 10 states and undertook social activities including cleanliness drives, tree plantation, de-addiction campaigns and interactions with people in villages and cities.

Chouhan praised the young participants for combining the journey with social work. "Patriotism should be reflected in action and young people should remain committed to national service and development," he added.

The event was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and state BJP president Jagdish Vishwakarma.

The ceremony also featured the felicitation of bikers and Seva Yatris who had reached Vadnagar from different states.

During the yatra, sacred water from Vadnagar's Sharmishtha Lake was carried to Kashi Vishwanath, while water brought from Varanasi was used for Jalabhishek at Vadnagar's historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev temple, highlighting the cultural and spiritual connection between the two cities.