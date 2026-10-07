Oppn Trying To Win Elections By Spreading Anarchy: BJP MP Sandeep Pathak

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, Sandeep Pathak, on Wednesday remarked that the Opposition is "trying its luck" to win elections by "spreading anarchy and disorder".

He made the remarks in reference to the INDIA bloc's protest, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the conduct of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Speaking to IANS, Sandeep Pathak said: "I think that since the Opposition parties are unable to win elections, they want to create an atmosphere by spreading disorder and anarchy in the country. They are trying their luck, thinking that perhaps they can win elections by doing this."

"As I had spoken in the Parliament about SIR, no one should have any problem with the process. Who could have a problem with cleaning up of the voter list? It has been done several times before, so where is the problem? The problem here is that they (Opposition) are unable to win," he added.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the BJP National General Secretary said: "They (Opposition) should write a book on how to lose elections...they lost the Haryana Assembly polls despite being almost on the verge of winning it."

"The Opposition doesn't have any problem with SIR in the states where they win polls," Pathak remarked.

The BJP MP alleged the "real vote chori" took place in the Patiala local body polls, conducted during the tenure of the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

Citing the Supreme Court's order to conduct fresh elections in 28 wards of the Patiala Municipal Corporation, Pathak said: "Real vote chori has taken place there. Rest are the narratives being set by the Opposition."

The BJP Rajya Sabha MP also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service, saying that the latter has devoted his life to the country.

"First, he (PM Modi) served as the Chief Minister (of Gujarat), and after that, he has been serving as the country's Prime Minister. Now, the way he has devoted his life to serving the country over these 25 years, is for everyone to see. If we look at what work has been done over these years, there has been a lot of development in Gujarat, which is there for everyone to see," he said.

Pathak underlined that after taking oath as the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi worked towards making India digitised and self-reliant.

"He (PM Modi) also worked to make farmers independent, and also in the science and defence sectors. The work that has been undertaken (under PM Modi's leadership) is remarkable," he added.

Referring to the 'Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana' (PMJDY), the BJP leader said: "Earlier, many did not have bank accounts in the country, it was made possible through the 'Jan-Dhan Yojana'. Following this, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the bank accounts was started by using technology, leading to cutting down on corruption."

Pathak asserted that many such "fundamental steps" taken by PM Modi has helped India to progress.

"Now we are talking about how to achieve the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'," he said.