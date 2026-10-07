'Don't Touch My Body': Protester Alleges Female Police Officer Groped Him Inappropriately -WATCH

A protester at Jantar Mantar in Delhi has alleged inappropriate touching by a female police officer during a demonstration. The incident, which reportedly involved the male protester speaking to media about the alleged misconduct, has called for immediate verification through an official inquiry. The allegation surfaced as part of wider concerns regarding police conduct during ongoing protests in the capital. The specific claim pertains to an incident that occurred at the demonstration on October 4.

Protester's Account and Call for Details

The protester, whose identity has not been widely disclosed, publicly accused the female officer of inappropriately touching him. He emphasized his right to bodily integrity, reportedly telling media outlets about the incident and demanding the officer's name and uniform number. Reports indicate that the alleged incident was captured on camera, providing a potentially crucial piece of evidence for investigators.

Allegation Amplified on Social Media

The allegation, initially brought forth by the protester, gained significant public traction after being widely disseminated on social media. Specifically, the independent news and analysis platform Unscripted India posted information regarding the incident on its Instagram account on October 5, 2026. This post, detailing the protester's claims against the female police officer, quickly garnered substantial attention. Within a short period, Unscripted India's Instagram post accumulated approximately 33.2K likes and prompted around 8.4K comments, reflecting widespread public engagement and concern over the alleged misconduct. The rapid amplification on social media highlights the increasing role platforms play in bringing such sensitive allegations to the forefront of public discourse and demanding accountability.

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Official Inquiry Demanded

The claim remains an allegation and requires immediate verification through a formal inquiry to ascertain the full facts. Authorities are expected to launch a prompt investigation into the protester's allegations, particularly in light of reports that the alleged incident was documented on video. The presence of video evidence could significantly aid in establishing the sequence of events and identifying the individuals involved. The Delhi Police have been urged by various civil society groups and concerned citizens to conduct a thorough, impartial, and time-bound investigation into the matter, ensuring that justice is served and accountability upheld.