Colorado State University Global Earned The AI-Engaged Campus Designation From The Colorado Department Of Higher Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The university is in the first cohort of institutions receiving the designation

DENVER, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) is proud to earn the AI-Engaged Campus Designation from the Colorado Department of Higher Education (CDHE), recognizing its commitment to advancing AI literacy and preparing students, faculty, and staff for an AI-driven future. The university is one of six institutions to receive the inaugural designation.

The AI-Engaged Campus Designation is awarded to colleges and universities making meaningful progress in AI preparation through curriculum innovation, faculty preparedness, institutional policy, workforce partnerships, equity, ethics, and operational integration. Artificial intelligence has and will continue to transform education and the workforce, and the CDHE created this new designation to highlight institutions ensuring its learners are equipped with the skills needed to succeed and use AI ethically.

“Receiving this designation is a testament to CSU Global's commitment to preparing its community for the ongoing changes in how we learn and work,” said Dr. Audra Spicer, interim president and CEO of CSU Global.“Our goal is to ensure our graduates enter the workforce not only knowing how to navigate the opportunities and challenges of AI, but knowing how to do so ethically and responsibly so they can become thoughtful leaders. Thriving in an AI-driven future starts with preparing today's learners, and in order to achieve that we are dedicated to continuously evolving our offerings and upskilling our faculty and staff by making AI literacy and innovation embedded in our culture.”

The designation looks at success across six key areas: AI literacy in the curriculum, faculty preparedness and development, institutional AI policy, workforce and community connections, equity and ethics integration, and institutional AI adoption in operations.

In addition to AI-readiness efforts in these areas, CSU Global has developed several undergraduate and graduate-level programs dedicated to the field of AI, including a B.S. in AI and Machine Learning, an Undergraduate Certificate in Azure AI Automation, and an M.S. in AI and Machine Learning.

CSU Global is also a recipient of the CDHE's Career Connected Campus Designation, recognized for providing students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today's competitive industries. Through these designations and others, the CDHE and institutions of higher education are helping shape Colorado's future workforce. Learn more at the AI-Engaged Campus Designation webpage.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert and industry-experienced faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Colorado State University Global Jenna Tarleton... 303-339-6215