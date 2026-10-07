Metal Organic Framework Market Forecasts Growth From $10.8B (2025) To $38.2B By 2035, Profiling BASF, Numat Technologies, MOF Technologies, Promethean Particles & 7 Other Key Players
Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Metal Organic Framework Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report values the global metal organic framework (MOF) market at $10.8 billion in 2025 and forecasts growth to $38.2 billion by 2035.
Key Facts
- Market value (2025): $10.8 billion Market forecast (2035): $38.2 billion Hydro(solvo)thermal synthesis segment (2025): $3.7 billion Gas storage application segment (2025): $3 billion North America market (2025): $3.3 billion Companies covered: 11 Forecast period: 2025-2035, with historical data from 2022
Market Drivers
Demand is rising for advanced porous materials with very high surface area, adjustable pore structures, and flexible chemical functionality. These properties make MOFs efficient materials for adsorption, sensing, catalysis, and gas-related processes.
A growing focus on emission reduction, energy efficiency, and resource optimisation is encouraging organisations to evaluate MOFs as alternatives to conventional materials. Their ability to selectively interact with gas molecules suits them to gas capture, purification, and storage.
From Research to Commercialisation
The report finds that MOFs are moving from academic research toward pilot-scale production and early commercialisation. This shift is raising awareness and driving material standardisation across industries. Collaboration between research institutions and industrial stakeholders continues to widen the potential uses of MOFs in emerging technology fields.
Segment Analysis
Hydro(solvo)thermal synthesis accounted for $3.7 billion in 2025. It remains widely used because it delivers consistent material quality and works with a wide range of metal-ligand combinations. Alternative techniques are being explored to improve production efficiency, cut processing time, and improve structural uniformity at industrial scale.
Gas storage reached $3 billion in 2025. Gas-focused applications rely on selective adsorption and molecular-level separation, while catalytic uses rely on customisable active sites that improve reaction efficiency.
Regional Analysis
North America was valued at $3.3 billion in 2025, supported by advanced research infrastructure and growing development of commercially viable products. The United States leads through sustained investment in materials science, energy technologies, and environmental innovation. Collaboration among academic institutions, national laboratories, and private companies is speeding up the evaluation and deployment of MOFs.
Competitive Landscape
Companies profiled include:
- BASF SE NuMat Technologies MOF Technologies Ltd Framergy Inc Immaterial Ltd Mosaic Materials Promethean Particles Ltd Nanorh novoMOF ProfMOF
These companies are investing in large-scale production capacity, developing application-specific MOFs with better selectivity and stability, and forming partnerships with energy companies, research institutions, and industrial manufacturers to speed up commercialisation.
Report Scope
The report segments the market as follows:
- Product: aluminium, copper, iron, zinc, magnesium, zirconium, and others Synthetic method: hydro(solvo)thermal, microwave, ultrasonic, mechanochemical, electrochemical, vapor-assisted, ionothermal, supercritical CO2-assisted Application: gas separation and purification, catalyst, gas storage, drug delivery, carbon capture, atmospheric water harvesting Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Forecasts are given in both USD billion and kilo tons. The report also includes Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis, a patent landscape, trade statistics, price trends, and sustainability and carbon footprint assessments.
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