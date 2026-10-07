Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Forecasts Growth From $87.3B (2025) To $136.5B By 2035, Profiling Gestamp, Martinrea International, Mayville Engineering, Xometry & 18 Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 220-Page Report Shows Stamping Reaching $22.7B and Steel Holding a 54% Share in 2025 as Electric Mobility, Automation and Infrastructure Investment Drive Demand

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Sheet Metal Fabrication Services Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report values the global sheet metal fabrication services market at $87.3 billion in 2025 and forecasts growth to $136.5 billion by 2035.

Key Facts



Market value (2025): $87.3 billion

Market forecast (2035): $136.5 billion

Stamping segment (2025): $22.7 billion

Steel material share (2025): 54%

United States market (2025): $19 billion, holding an 80% share

Companies covered: 22 Forecast period: 2025-2035, with historical data from 2022

Market Drivers

Growth is driven by demand for lightweight yet durable materials in the automotive, aerospace, and construction sectors, which rely on precision-engineered components. Wider adoption of electric mobility is adding to demand, as manufacturers look for materials that improve energy efficiency and reduce vehicle weight.

Advances in fabrication technology are improving production efficiency, reducing material waste, and making complex geometries possible. These include automated cutting, precision welding, and additive manufacturing. Infrastructure projects in developing economies are also increasing the need for fabricated metal components across residential, commercial, and industrial construction.

Segment Analysis

Stamping accounted for $22.7 billion in 2025. It continues to gain ground because many industries need high-volume production of consistent, durable components, and manufacturing improvements are raising efficiency and output quality.

Steel held a 54% share in 2025, supported by its strength, cost-effectiveness, and adaptability. Advances in steel processing, along with the need for materials that balance durability and lower weight, continue to support the segment.

Regional Analysis

The United States generated $19 billion in 2025, holding an 80% share. Growth is supported by strong industrial development and an established manufacturing base. Expansion in construction, energy, and heavy industry continues to create steady demand for fabrication services.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles three groups of companies.



Global key players: BTD Manufacturing, Gestamp, Interplex Holdings, Kapco Global, Martinrea International, Mayville Engineering Company (MEC), MW Industries

Regional key players: All Metals Fabrication, Ironform Corporation, Manor Tool & Manufacturing, Noble Industries, O'Neal Manufacturing Services, Ryerson Advanced Processing, Standard Iron & Wire Works Emerging niche specialists: Approved Sheet Metal (ASM), Buckeye Shapeform, Capps Manufacturing, Kencoa Aerospace, Laserage Technology Corporation, V&F Sheet Metal, Xometry

Companies are investing in automation, digital manufacturing systems, and smart production to reduce costs and turnaround times. They are also expanding capacity and geographic reach through partnerships, acquisitions, and facility upgrades.

Report Scope

The report segments the market as follows:



Service type: cutting, punching, stamping, forming, bending, welding, finishing, others

Material: steel, aluminum, silver, others

End-use industry: automotive (including electric vehicles), aerospace and space, industrial machinery, construction, electronics, data centers, others

Distribution channel: direct sales, indirect sales Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa

It also includes pricing analysis, Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis, the regulatory landscape including OSHA standards, and the impact of AI and generative AI on the market.

For more information about this report visit

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