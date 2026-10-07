Integrated Power Services (IPS) Acquires Belyea Company

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition adds high-voltage transformer, breaker, and portable substation capabilities to the IPS Electrification platform

Greenville, SC, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Power Services (IPS), a leading provider of electrical, mechanical, and power management services, today announced the acquisition of Belyea Company Inc., an Easton, Pennsylvania-based provider of medium- and high-voltage electrical power equipment, portable substations, and services, effective October 7, 2026. The acquisition strengthens the IPS Electrification platform with one of the largest inventories of remanufactured high-voltage equipment in the United States and a proven portable substation rental capability, at a time when customers face multi-year lead times for new transformers and breakers.

“The combination of IPS and Belyea is a strategic step forward in building the most comprehensive Electrification platform in the aftermarket,” said John Zuleger, President and CEO of IPS.“Belyea brings deep expertise in high-voltage transformers, breakers, and substations, a differentiated inventory that cannot be replicated, and an engineering-driven approach to solving customer challenges. With power transformer lead times now measured in years, our customers need a partner who can put equipment on site in weeks. Together, we deliver full lifecycle solutions, from equipment sourcing and portable substations to field service and long-term reliability, for customers across North America facing increasing demand and supply chain constraints.”

Founded in 1908 and led by the third and fourths generations of the Belyea family, Belyea sources surplus 69 to 230kV transformers, SF6 circuit breakers, switchgear, and instrument transformers from utilities and industrials, refurbishes and resells them with warranty, and engineers and builds portable substations that it rents to customers bridging outages, construction power needs, grid modernization projects, and interconnection lead times. Belyea also provides field service, commissioning, decommissioning, and repair with 24/7 availability. The company operates from a 150,000-square-foot facility in Easton, Pennsylvania, serving utility, industrial, commercial, and data center customers.

“Joining IPS marks an exciting new chapter for Belyea,” said Shep Belyea, President of Belyea Company.“For more than a century, we have built our business on technical expertise, deep customer relationships, and the ability to deliver practical, engineered solutions for complex high-voltage challenges. With IPS' scale, capital, and national sales reach, we can expand what we do best: providing responsive, flexible equipment and portable substation solutions that keep our customers running when new equipment is years away. Most importantly, this combination allows us to keep investing in our people.”

The acquisition delivers clear advantages for customers by expanding access to hard-to-find high-voltage equipment, adding portable substation rental to the IPS replacement solutions portfolio, and connecting Belyea's inventory and engineering to IPS' national footprint of 110+ locations, NETA-certified field service teams, and transformer Centers of Excellence. Belyea will operate within the IPS Electrification division, led by Dameon Kincey, Area General Manager, reporting to Tony Locker, SVP, Product Solutions. Shep and Steve Belyea will continue with the business as Directors, and Leon Belyea, the fourth generation of family leadership, will continue as Engineering Manager.

“Belyea strengthens our Electrification platform in exactly the place our customers feel the most pain today: high-voltage transformers, breakers, and substations they cannot buy new for two years or more,” said Michael Kilpatrick, Division President, Electrification, IPS.“Together, we can respond faster, rethink the harder problems, and resolve reliability challenges across the full lifecycle of our customers' power systems.”

IPS is committed to revolutionizing reliability. With the acquisition of Belyea, IPS continues to expand its service network and capabilities, supporting customers across North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean.

About Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Integrated Power Services (IPS) operates one of the leading independent aftermarket service networks focused on the critical repair, field service, and replacement solutions for all the mission-critical equipment that both delivers and consumes power within our customers' facilities throughout North America, the United Kingdom, and the Caribbean. Each of IPS's over 110 locations is equipped to respond, rethink, and resolve complex power management and electromechanical reliability challenges, offering access to an extensive, highly skilled talent pool and engineering resources for seamless, single-source solutions. To learn more, visit .

About Belyea Company

Founded in 1908 and headquartered in Easton, Pennsylvania, Belyea Company Inc. is a third-generation provider of medium- and high-voltage electrical power equipment and services, including refurbished transformers, SF6 circuit breakers, switchgear, complete and portable substations, equipment rental, and 24/7 field service. To learn more, visit .

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