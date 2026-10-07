Wickaninnish Inn Celebrates 30 Years With Top Honours

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tofino Icon Named #1 Resort in Canada by Condé Nast Traveler (U.S.), #3 Resort in Canada by Condé Nast Traveller (U.K.) and #2 Resort in Canada in Travel + Leisure Magazine

TOFINO, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wickaninnish Inn celebrates three decades of hospitality, community and an enduring connection to the wild West Coast of Vancouver Island and at the same time is being recognized among Canada's very best resorts by readers of three of the world's leading travel publications.





In the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, U.S. readers named Wickaninnish Inn the #1 Resort in Canada, while readers of Condé Nast Traveller UK named it the #3 Resort in Canada. In the 2026 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards, the Wickaninnish Inn was named #2 best resort in Canada.

Together, these honours add another chapter to an international record of recognition built over 30 years of consistent service excellence for the Wickaninnish Inn.

But for the family-owned and operated Inn, the significance of its 30th anniversary extends well beyond awards.

“When we opened in 1996, our family had a vision for what a hotel in this extraordinary place could be,” said Charles McDiarmid, Maître de Maison, Wickaninnish Inn.“Thirty years later, what is most meaningful is the consistency of the experience-the people who have been part of the Inn, the guests who continue to return, and our ability to remain true to who we are while continuing to evolve.”

Perched on a rocky promontory at the north end of Chesterman Beach, Wickaninnish Inn is surrounded by ancient forest, with the Pacific Ocean on three sides. Located on the traditional territory of the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, in the heart of a UNESCO Biosphere reserve and adjacent to Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, the natural environment has always been central to the character of the property and its destination.

“When the Inn opened in 1996, the vision was to create a distinctive inn deeply rooted in the wild beauty of Tofino and the West Coast. Thirty years later, that connection to place remains at the heart of the experience,” continued McDiarmid.

The Inn was welcomed into the family of Relais & Châteaux in 1997, just one year after opening, and has continued to receive recognition from leading international travel publications and organizations.

For the year following the official 30th Anniversary on August 9, 2026, the Inn is celebrating with a series of monthly experiential stories that explore the people, traditions and moments that have shaped its story:

August - Borrowed Light

Heartwarming story of opening night that exemplifies the level of service that has continued from day one.

September - The Hands That Shaped Us

Honouring the craftspeople, makers, builders and countless hands that helped create the Inn and continue to shape its character.

October - A Wave That Made History: Surfing Tofino

Celebrating Tofino's surf culture and the wave of change that transformed this remote coastal community into Canada's surf capital.

November - A Legacy of Service

Honouring those people whose dedication, many over decades, have defined the warm and personal service at the heart of the Wickaninnish experience.

December - Home for the Holidays

Rejoicing in the traditions, gatherings and sense of home that make the West Coast particularly magical during the holidays.

January - A Tradition of Renewal

Annual pause the Inn takes to renew for the coming year while respecting its heritage.

February - Storms and the Rugged Coast

Embracing the dramatic winter storms is what the Wickaninnish Inn was built for.

March - The Return of the Whales

Welcoming the annual migration of grey whales and the remarkable wildlife that share the waters surrounding Tofino.

April - Sustainability & Nature

Exploring the Inn's enduring relationship with its natural surroundings and its commitment to respecting and protecting the environment.

May - A Living Gallery: Art at the Inn

Recognizing the local artists, artisans and their creative works that have become part of the Inn's story and guest experience.

June - Celebrating Dr. Howard and Lynn McDiarmid

Honouring the founders and their vision, passion and determination in helping establish the foundation for what the Wickaninnish Inn would become.

July - Building a Legacy

Remembering the opening of the Beach Building in 2003 and marking the next chapter in the continuing evolution of the Inn.

“For the Wickaninnish Inn, reaching 30 years is ultimately about continuity: three decades of returning guests, long-standing team members, evolving culinary experiences and enduring relationships within the Tofino community. Our greatest achievement over the past 30 years has been creating a place that people continue to want to return to,” said McDiarmid.“The recognition we receive from guests and leading travel organizations around the world is incredibly meaningful. But it is the people-our guests, our team and our community-that have made the Wickaninnish Inn what it is today. After 30 years, much of the setting remains unchanged: the Pacific Ocean, ancient cedars, beaches and ever-changing West Coast weather. What continues to evolve is the experience of sharing this extraordinary place with guests from around the world.”

About Wickaninnish Inn

Wickaninnish Inn, a Relais & Châteaux property since 1997, overlooks the Pacific Ocean from a rocky point on Vancouver Island's rugged west coast, near the eclectic town of Tofino adjacent to Pacific Rim National Park and in the heart of the Clayoquot Sound UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Two contemporary cedar buildings, set against a backdrop of ancient rainforest, boast an extensive local art collection (complemented by the neighbouring wood carving shed), and all rooms and suites offer ocean or beach views, gas fireplace, soaker tub and individual balcony. Uncompromising service, including a Clefs d'Or Concierge team, is the standard. As the sole resort on Chesterman Beach, Tofino's longest at 2.7km/1.7mi, the Inn is home to refined West Coast cuisine at The Pointe Restaurant and naturally inspired treatments at its intimate Ancient Cedars Spa. @wickinnbc #relaischateaux #deliciousjourneys

Image library available here. Chesterman Beachcam

For press inquires, please contact

Shawna Gardham

...

(604) 928.5013

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at