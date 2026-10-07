Sadia Halal's KEZAD Factory Wins UAE Food Cluster Champion Award For Food Safety & Regulatory Compliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sadia Halal, a leading multi-protein food company, has announced that its manufacturing facility in KEZAD, Abu Dhabi, has been named Champion in the Food Safety & Regulatory Compliance category at the UAE Food Cluster's Champion Awards 2026.

The award was presented during the Future Food Forum in Dubai, on 29 September 2026, in the presence of key government representatives, food-sector leaders and other industry stakeholders. The recognition was declared based on verified technological distinction, exceptional measurable outcomes and a flawless regulatory track record that actively elevates UAE national food standards, and highlights the high standards of food safety, quality assurance and regulatory compliance maintained at Sadia Halal's KEZAD facility, one of the company's key manufacturing operations in the GCC region.

As part of the award's assessment process, the KEZAD factory was visited by the Cluster Assessment Team, providing Sadia Halal with an opportunity to demonstrate the advanced systems, processes and practices embedded across the facility. Its achievements and initiatives were subsequently presented to a jury comprising representatives from the UAE's Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP), and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

The factory participated in two categories – Sustainability & Environmental Impact and Food Safety & Regulatory Compliance – ultimately securing the Champion Award for Food Safety & Regulatory Compliance.

Fabio Mariano, MBRF's Vice President responsible for the Halal Market and CEO of Sadia Halal, said:“Food safety and quality are fundamental to the trust consumers place in Sadia Halal every day. Having our KEZAD facility recognized as a Food Cluster Champion is a significant achievement and reflects the rigorous standards, robust processes and culture of continuous improvement that our teams have built across the operation.”

He added:“This recognition belongs to the people behind those standards. Maintaining excellence in food safety requires excellence and discipline at every stage of production, and we are extremely proud of the commitment demonstrated by our team at KEZAD.”

Presented by the UAE Food Cluster, the Cluster Champion Awards recognize organizations demonstrating excellence and measurable impact across the UAE food ecosystem. The Food Safety & Regulatory Compliance category recognizes leading practices across areas including food safety systems, quality assurance, compliance leadership and trust.

Jose Mendez

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