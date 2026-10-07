Saudi Arabia Water And Wastewater Treatment Market Size And Forecast, 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$7.96 Billion As Recycling, Urban Growth, And Industrial Demand Drive 7.05% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on water reuse, automation and lifecycle services that reduce freshwater use, operating risk and maintenance costs across municipal and industrial projects

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia water and wastewater treatment market is projected to reach US$ 7.96 Billion by 2034, rising from US$ 4.31 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.05% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is supported by wastewater recycling requirements, urban expansion, industrial diversification, desalination capacity additions, and long-term investment in treatment infrastructure.

Water security remains a strategic priority for Saudi Arabia due to its arid climate, limited freshwater resources, expanding population, and dependence on desalinated water. Municipal authorities, utilities, developers, and industrial operators are investing in systems that improve water quality, expand sewage treatment capacity, enable reuse, and reduce pressure on existing supplies. These investments are creating opportunities across treatment chemicals, membrane technologies, filtration equipment, biological processes, disinfection systems, sludge treatment, automation, and monitoring platforms.

Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry Overview

The market supports municipal, industrial, and commercial applications, including potable water supply, sewage treatment, process water management, cooling systems, compliant discharge, and recycled water distribution. Treated wastewater is increasingly used for landscaping, agriculture, district cooling, industrial operations, and non-potable municipal purposes.

Urbanization is increasing demand for wastewater collection networks and treatment plants in major cities. New residential communities, tourism destinations, mixed-use developments, industrial zones, and public infrastructure projects require reliable water supply and wastewater management. Desalination projects also generate demand for pre-treatment and post-treatment systems that protect equipment, improve operating efficiency, and maintain required water quality.

Industrial demand is particularly strong in petrochemicals, oil refining, mining, power generation, food processing, and manufacturing. Operators in these sectors require advanced solutions for process water, boiler feed, cooling, cleaning, effluent treatment, and internal reuse. Technologies capable of managing high-salinity wastewater, chemical contaminants, organic loads, and fluctuating influent quality are expected to gain importance as environmental compliance and resource efficiency become more prominent.

Core Saudi Arabia Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Drivers



Water scarcity and resource optimization: Wastewater recovery and reuse are becoming central to national water planning. Tertiary treatment, recycling infrastructure, and advanced purification systems help extend available supplies and reduce dependence on fresh water.

Urban and municipal infrastructure: Population growth and construction activity in Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, Dhahran, and other cities are increasing sewage volumes and creating demand for expanded treatment capacity, recycled water networks, and modern utility systems.

Industrial diversification: Growth in mining, manufacturing, energy, food processing, and petrochemicals is supporting demand for specialized industrial water and wastewater treatment technologies.

Digitalization and automation: Automated monitoring, predictive maintenance, remote operations, and process optimization can improve treatment consistency, control operating costs, and reduce downtime. Sustainability targets: National wastewater reuse goals and circular resource strategies are encouraging public and private investment in efficient treatment infrastructure.

Market Challenges

High capital and operating costs remain significant constraints. Municipal plants, industrial effluent systems, and advanced recycling facilities require substantial expenditure on engineering, construction, equipment, energy, membrane replacement, chemical dosing, sludge handling, labor, and maintenance. Budget prioritization, procurement schedules, and project complexity can therefore affect implementation timelines.

Technical performance is another important consideration. Treatment facilities must manage variable water chemistry, membrane fouling, equipment wear, biological conditions, chemical balancing, and strict output standards. Advanced systems also require trained operators, reliable maintenance programs, and specialized technical support. Companies offering lifecycle services, local expertise, automation, and integrated plant solutions are consequently well positioned to compete.

Regional Market Outlook



Riyadh: Population growth, real estate development, institutional facilities, commercial construction, and industrial zones make Riyadh one of the Kingdom's largest treatment markets. Investment priorities include sewage capacity, recycled water distribution, disinfection, monitoring, and utility resilience.

Jeddah: The city's population, coastal location, tourism industry, logistics activity, and expanding urban footprint support demand for municipal treatment, environmental management, wastewater reuse, and reliable utility infrastructure.

Dhahran: Dhahran benefits from its connection to energy operations, research institutions, and industrial facilities. Demand centers on process water, cooling systems, wastewater recycling, filtration, pH control, and compliant industrial discharge. Khobar: Residential communities, hospitality assets, offices, retail developments, and proximity to Eastern Province industrial clusters are supporting municipal, commercial, and decentralized treatment opportunities.

Key Market Segments

pH Conditioners

pH conditioners are essential to coagulation, biological treatment, corrosion control, sludge processing, membrane protection, and industrial effluent management. Demand is supported by refining, chemicals, food processing, manufacturing, and municipal treatment operations that require precise water chemistry management.

Industrial Water and Wastewater Treatment

Industrial treatment is expected to remain one of the market's most technically demanding segments. Membrane filtration, biological treatment, dissolved air flotation, chemical dosing, pH control, and sludge handling systems are used to maintain process reliability, reduce freshwater intake, support reuse, and satisfy discharge requirements.

Disinfection Water and Wastewater Treatment

Chlorination, ultraviolet (UV) treatment, ozonation, and other disinfection technologies are deployed across drinking water systems, sewage plants, industrial facilities, and desalination-linked infrastructure. Demand is increasing alongside stricter water quality requirements and wider adoption of treated wastewater reuse.

Market Segmentation

Chemicals



pH Conditioners

Coagulants & Flocculants

Disinfectants & Biocides Products

Scale &Corrosion Inhibitors

Antifoam Chemicals Others Chemicals

Equipment



Membrane Separation

Biological

Disinfection

Sludge Treatment Others

Application



Municipal Industrial

Cities



Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Dhahran

Jubail

Khobar

Tabuk

Mecca

Medina Rest of Cities

Competitive Landscape

The Saudi Arabia water and wastewater treatment market includes international technology providers, EPC contractors, chemical suppliers, utility developers, and local engineering companies. Competition is influenced by treatment efficiency, lifecycle operating costs, compliance expertise, project delivery, local service capabilities, and the ability to integrate equipment, chemicals, automation, maintenance, and plant design.

Company coverage includes Overviews, Key Person, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and Revenue Analysis.

Key Players



Ecolab Inc.

Veolia Group

3M Company, Inc.

Pentair plc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Aquatech International Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Xylem Inc.

DuPont Parkson Corporation

Supported by water security priorities, wastewater reuse targets, industrial development, and large-scale urban investment, the Saudi Arabia water and wastewater treatment market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2034. Providers combining advanced technology, local support, operational expertise, and cost-effective lifecycle performance are expected to capture emerging opportunities across municipal and industrial projects.

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