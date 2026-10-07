Europe Online Food Delivery Market Report 2026-2034 Market To Reach US$76.39 Billion At 9.35% CAGR As AI, Consolidation, And Sustainable Logistics Drive Growth

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Online Food Delivery Market Report by Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method, Country and Company Analysis 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe online food delivery market is projected to grow from US$ 34.17 billion in 2025 to US$ 76.39 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 9.35% from 2026 to 2034. Market expansion is supported by rising digital adoption, changing consumer habits, cross-border delivery networks, sustainable last-mile infrastructure, cloud kitchens, secure online payments, and consolidation among major industry participants.

Europe Online Food Delivery Industry Overview

Strong smartphone penetration, urbanization, busy lifestyles, promotional pricing, subscription services, and demand for convenient meal and grocery ordering continue to accelerate adoption across Europe. Platforms are investing in AI-driven recommendations, real-time order tracking, contactless delivery, route optimization, multi-language applications, loyalty programs, and integrated grocery and quick-commerce services.

Consolidation is reshaping the competitive environment by helping large operators extend their geographic reach, strengthen restaurant partnerships, improve bargaining power, and invest in logistics automation. Cross-border expansion also supports unified consumer experiences and more efficient delivery networks. In February 2025, Prosus acquired Just Eat Takeaway for EUR 4.1 billion, creating a broader delivery group with access to advanced route optimization capabilities and cloud-kitchen operations.

Key Europe Online Food Delivery Market Growth Drivers

Market Consolidation and International Expansion: Acquisitions and strategic investments are enabling delivery companies to enter new countries, consolidate technology systems, and reduce operational duplication. Larger networks can improve courier allocation, restaurant coverage, customer acquisition, and delivery density across regional markets.

Sustainable Delivery Innovation: Electric bikes, reusable packaging, carbon-neutral programs, and partnerships with local authorities are becoming important competitive differentiators. In April 2024, Just Eat Takeaway introduced its Green Delivery initiative with European local governments, using electric bikes and reusable packaging to target a 30% reduction in carbon emissions. These investments support European climate objectives while responding to demand from eco-conscious consumers.

Cloud Kitchens and Portfolio Expansion: Cloud kitchens and virtual restaurant brands allow platforms to broaden menu selection, respond to localized demand, and serve densely populated areas more efficiently. Deliveroo acquired a majority stake in Taster in January 2024, strengthening its virtual-restaurant capabilities and access to kitchen analytics, menu optimization, and faster fulfilment.

Mobile Applications, Order Management, and Online Payments

Mobile applications remain the primary connection between consumers, restaurants, couriers, and delivery platforms. AI-driven demand forecasting, dynamic ETAs, personalized meal suggestions, secure logins, in-app wallets, and simplified checkout processes support engagement and retention.

Order-focused food delivery systems improve automated routing, kitchen load balancing, courier assignment, inventory synchronization, and multi-location order management. Cloud-based systems and API connectivity also help restaurants maintain consistent menus, pricing, availability, and promotions across multiple platforms.

Online payment adoption is strengthening conversion rates through digital wallets, instant payments, biometric authentication, tokenization, multi-currency support, and Strong Customer Authentication compliance. These capabilities are particularly important as operators expand into grocery delivery, subscription services, and reusable-packaging programs.

Market Challenges

Regulatory pressure remains a significant challenge for Europe's online food delivery industry. Worker classification requirements, courier safety rules, low-emission zones, packaging regulations, and data-privacy obligations can increase costs and complicate cross-border expansion. Differences between national regulations also make it difficult for platforms to maintain consistent regional operating models.

Profitability is further affected by customer acquisition expenses, discounting, fuel and labor inflation, cloud-kitchen investment, fleet maintenance, and strict delivery-time expectations. Competition from supermarkets, grocery-delivery providers, quick-commerce businesses, and restaurant-operated delivery services continues to pressure margins. Long-term performance will increasingly depend on scale, automation, service differentiation, and disciplined cost management.

Country Market Highlights



France: Strong mobile commerce adoption in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille supports meal and grocery delivery growth. In December 2025, 80.15% of French adults used the internet to order goods or services. France's e-commerce sector generated €196.4 billion in 2025, increasing 7% year-on-year.

Germany: High purchasing power, advanced logistics, quick-commerce investment, and sustainability initiatives support market expansion. REWE opened its first fully plant-based supermarket in Berlin in April 2024, offering more than 2,700 vegan products. During the same month, Flink secured EUR 100 million in new investment.

Italy: Rising internet access and e-commerce activity are expanding delivery adoption in Milan, Rome, Turin, and Bologna. ISTAT reported that 87.3% of Italian households had internet access in 2025. E-bikes and optimized routing are also gaining traction in urban last-mile delivery. Spain: High internet and smartphone usage supports online food delivery in Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, and Seville. In 2025, 96.3% of people aged 16-74 used the internet during the previous three months, while 59.6% made online purchases.

Recent Industry Developments



In May 2025, DoorDash completed its USD 3.86 billion acquisition of Deliveroo, expanding into nine additional European markets.

In May 2025, Uber acquired an 85% stake in Trendyol GO for USD 700 million, strengthening its logistics and rapid-commerce presence in Turkey.

In November 2024, Wonder Group finalized its USD 650 million acquisition of Grubhub to expand kitchen-only and vertically integrated delivery operations.

In February 2024, Deliveroo launched Deliveroo Plus in France and Germany for €9.99 per month, contributing to a 40% increase in active users within three months.

In November 2023, Uber Eats introduced its AI-powered Dynamic Routing System across major European cities, reducing delivery times by 15%. In July 2023, Just Eat Takeaway partnered with PayPal to offer bill-splitting and cashback rewards, increasing transaction volumes by 25%.

Europe Online Food Delivery Market Segmentation



Platform Type: Mobile Applications and Websites

Business Model: Order Focused Food Delivery System, Logistics Based Food Delivery System, and Full-Service Food Delivery System

Payment Method: Online Payment and Cash on Delivery Country: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, Russia, Poland, Greece, Norway, Romania, Portugal, and Rest of Europe

Competitive Landscape

The company analysis covers business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, product portfolios, and revenue. Companies profiled include Delivery Hero SE, Grab Holdings Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., roofoods Ltd (Deliveroo), Yum! Brands Inc., DoorDash Inc., and Zomato Ltd.

Key Attributes

