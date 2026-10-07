Global Wood And Timber Products Market Forecast By Application, Country, And Company, 2026-2034 Sustainable Construction And Engineered Wood Drive Growth To US$1.53 Trillion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through engineered wood capacity, sustainable sourcing, automation, prefabrication, supply-chain diversification, premium furniture, and online retail

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wood and Timber Products Market Global Report by Application, Country & Company Analysis | Forecasts 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wood And Timber Products Market is projected to reach US$ 1,529.82 Billion by 2034, up from US$ 1,025.88 Billion in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.54% from 2026 to 2034. Market growth is supported by residential and commercial construction, infrastructure investment, furniture manufacturing, sustainable building initiatives, and increasing adoption of engineered wood products.

Demand for plywood, veneer, particleboard, medium-density fibreboard (MDF), oriented strand board (OSB), laminated veneer lumber (LVL), cross-laminated timber (CLT), flooring, structural timber, and other processed wood products continues to increase across construction and industrial applications. Advances in manufacturing are improving structural performance, production efficiency, durability, and material utilization while supporting sustainable forestry and circular economy objectives.

Wood and Timber Products Market Growth Drivers

Urbanization, housing development, commercial construction, and infrastructure modernization remain major sources of market demand. Developers are increasingly selecting renewable and low-carbon materials to meet environmental targets and sustainable building requirements. Engineered wood products are also gaining wider acceptance in prefabricated buildings and sustainable multi-storey developments because of their structural performance, dimensional stability, and design flexibility.

Furniture, interiors, flooring, packaging, and paper products represent additional areas of opportunity. Rising disposable incomes, online retail expansion, and consumer interest in premium, customized, and multifunctional furniture are strengthening demand for solid wood and engineered wood products. Manufacturers are responding with automation, energy-efficient equipment, certified sourcing, and waste reduction programs.

In July 2024, Georgia-Pacific began production at its advanced Dixie manufacturing facility. The plant supports premium paper plate production while improving operational efficiency and reducing energy consumption and manufacturing waste.

Capacity investment in engineered panels is also accelerating. In December 2024, Kronoplus Limited (Kronospan) opened a EUR 200 million (USD 228 million) OSB manufacturing facility in Rivne, Ukraine. The site added 700,000 cubic metres of annual production capacity, demonstrating confidence in long-term demand for engineered wood panels.

In November 2024, Weyerhaeuser announced a USD 500 million investment in a TimberStrand manufacturing facility in Arkansas. Scheduled to begin operations in 2027, the project is expected to double the company's TimberStrand capacity and improve the supply of engineered structural lumber.

Recent Wood And Timber Products Industry Developments



November 2025: IKEA expanded its Indian operations by launching online retail services across Delhi-NCR. A 180,000-square-foot distribution centre in Gurgaon supports faster order fulfilment and next-day delivery while strengthening the company's omnichannel reach.

June 2024: Stanley Lifestyles completed an IPO that raised INR 537 crore (USD 62.8 million). Its shares debuted on the BSE and NSE at a 35% premium, generating a market capitalisation above INR 2,000 crore (USD 234 million). The company is using proceeds to expand its retail network, modernise stores, and purchase manufacturing equipment.

July 2025: Nilkamal Ltd. agreed to acquire the healthcare furniture business of Imedfurns Private Limited for INR 3 crore (USD 0.35 million), expanding into specialised institutional furniture. 2024: Kinnarps secured EU Ecolabel certification for its core seating range and introduced a furniture-as-a-service subscription pilot in Sweden and Germany, supporting circular furniture consumption.

Market Challenges

Timber availability and raw material price volatility remain significant industry constraints. Wildfires, severe weather, pest infestations, logging restrictions, transportation interruptions, and higher fuel costs can affect supply and profitability. Producers are addressing these risks through diversified sourcing, supply chain optimization, improved inventory planning, and investment in sustainable forest management.

Environmental and forestry regulations are also increasing operational complexity. Manufacturers must comply with certification standards, biodiversity requirements, carbon reduction targets, and timber traceability rules. These obligations require investment in certified forestry operations, monitoring systems, and environmentally responsible processing technologies. Smaller manufacturers may experience greater pressure from certification and compliance expenses.

Regional Wood And Timber Products Market Outlook

United States: The United States market benefits from residential construction, renovation, commercial infrastructure, furniture production, packaging, and industrial manufacturing. Adoption of laminated timber, structural panels, and prefabricated building systems is expanding as developers pursue renewable construction materials and more efficient project delivery.

Germany: Germany remains a leading European market, supported by advanced furniture manufacturing, certified wood demand, circular economy programs, and environmentally focused construction policies. Engineered wood, flooring, panels, and premium furniture continue to attract residential and commercial investment.

India: India's market is expanding alongside urbanization, affordable housing programs, commercial real estate development, modular infrastructure, and organized furniture retail. Growing preference for branded interiors and premium furniture is creating opportunities for domestic manufacturers and distributors.

Saudi Arabia: Infrastructure programs, hospitality development, tourism investment, residential construction, and economic diversification are driving demand for plywood, engineered wood, decorative panels, furniture, and interior products. Improvements in import and distribution networks are also strengthening product availability.

Wood and Timber Furniture Market

The wood and timber furniture segment is expected to benefit from housing growth, higher disposable incomes, hospitality development, and demand from offices, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. Online sales, premium furniture investment, sustainable sourcing, customized designs, and modular products are reshaping competition. Manufacturers that combine design innovation with responsible procurement and efficient production are positioned to capture emerging opportunities.

Market Segmentation by Application



Furniture

Paper

Lumber

Textiles

Bio Chemicals Others

Regional Coverage



North America: United States and Canada

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Netherlands, and Turkey

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and South Africa

Competitive Landscape

The competitive analysis evaluates company overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue performance. Leading companies covered include:



Ogonek Custom Hardwoods, Inc.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation

Resolute Forest Products

RSG Forest Products, Inc.

Sierra Forest Products, Inc.

Southern Pine Timber Products, Inc.

Stora Enso Oyj

Timbeck Architecture

Timber Products Co. Limited Partnership West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

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