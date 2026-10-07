Women's Cardiovascular Health In Calgary Receives $1.8M Investment

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local philanthropist Leslie Bissett's gift will mean Calgary receives state-of-the-art equipment primed to bolster women's cardiovascular care

Calgary, Alberta, Canada, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calgary Health Foundation is excited to announce the addition of cutting-edge imaging technology for Calgary. A highly specialized imaging machine, called a combined positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET CT) scanner, will be purchased thanks to a generous $1.8 million gift from philanthropist Leslie Bissett. The PET CT scanner will play a crucial role in Calgary's women's cardiovascular health initiative.

The new PET CT scanner will improve access to vital diagnostic procedures and ensure timely and accurate evaluation of cardiovascular health for women, a group which has historically faced disparities in cardiac diagnostics.

“Leslie's drive and generosity are powerful reminders of how one person's vision can spur evolution of our medical system. Her commitment to advancing women's cardiac care will not only save lives, but it will also inspire a future where every woman receives the medical care she needs to live a longer, fuller life. Her donation is an accelerator of innovation for our health system, and we are deeply grateful for her kindness and philanthropic leadership.” Paul Rossmann, President & CEO, Calgary Health Foundation.

Leslie Bissett is passionate about healthcare philanthropy. Her relationship with Calgary Health Foundation began in 2024 when she met with their team to discuss women's cardiac care. When Bissett learned of a tangible way she could support the work in this priority area, she seized the opportunity.

“The advances in medical technology are extraordinary and if Calgary is going to benefit, we need to be proactive and supportive. The addition of a specialized PET CT scanner is a unique opportunity for me to contribute to this advancement.” Leslie Bissett, philanthropist and Calgary Health Foundation donor.

Dr. Roopinder Sandhu, director of the Libin Cardiovascular Institute's Women's Cardiovascular Health Initiative, works to push forward pivotal advancements in women's cardiac care. She leads a team focused on addressing healthcare inequities for women and advocating for critical improvements in cardiovascular disease diagnosis and treatment for women in Southern Alberta.

“Leslie's generosity is an investment in the future of women's heart health. Too often, women with heart symptoms are told their heart is 'fine' because the larger arteries appear normal, when the problem may lie in the heart's smallest blood vessels. This gift will help us see what we have too often been unable to see-improving our ability to diagnose microvascular disease, provide the right care sooner, and ultimately improve the lives of women in our community.” Dr. Sandhu.

Dr. Manish Joshi, a radiologist and head of the department of Diagnostic Imaging for Alberta Health Services – Calgary, speaks to the current state of imaging capabilities in Calgary and the increased need to bolster them.

“The existing PET scanners in Calgary have been largely used in the diagnosis and monitoring of cancer patients, however, having a PET CT scanner that is focused on heart disease allows cardiac patients, in particular women, to have access to this testing. A PET CT scan will help to make or confirm microvascular disease diagnoses and avoid further testing which could be invasive and carry added risk.” Dr. Joshi.

Specifically, the PET CT scanner will allow for myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI), a test that looks at blood flow through the heart. PET MPI is the gold standard for diagnosing microvascular angina (chest pain), a condition caused by the blockage of the heart's tiniest blood vessels. This type of angina is more common in women than men and is one reason for why their heart disease has historically gone underdiagnosed.

While Edmonton has two sites offering this advanced technology, Calgary has none. With the addition of this scanner, the city will become a leader in cardiac imaging.

Bissett's gift has been the catalyst for the building of a new radiology space at Foothills Medical Centre to safely and adequately house the scanner. The space is currently under construction and slated for completion in fall 2027.

“I believe in women supporting women. I want this donation to ensure we put women's health at the forefront of people's minds. I hope this gift inspires everyone to support this cause as well.” Bissett.

To join Leslie in supporting women's cardiovascular healthcare, contact Calgary Health Foundation at ... or visit givehealth.ca/donate.

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Fast facts about cardiovascular disease in women



Women have unique cardiovascular risk factors related to reproductive health across the lifespan, including adverse pregnancy outcomes and menopause.

There are significant differences between men and women when it comes to signs and symptoms of cardiovascular conditions.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women globally. 54% of heart attacks go unrecognized in women. 2/3 of heart disease and stroke clinical research has focused on men.

About Calgary Health Foundation

Calgary Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization raising funds to accelerate healthcare advancement. Since 1996, donor generosity has fueled progress, transformed care, and shaped healthier futures. At Calgary Health Foundation we find opportunities to work with donors, medical specialists, community partners, and the public to invest in innovation across the entire healthcare system, all with the goal of offering patients quicker recoveries, improved health outcomes, and a better quality of life. givehealth.ca

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Attachments



Local philanthropist Leslie Bissett's generosity was the calatyst for the purchase of state-of-the-art healthcare equipment for Calgary. This combined positron emission tomography/computed tomography, or PET CT, scanner is a similar model to the one that will be acquired for Calgary.

CONTACT: Kimberley McNeil Senior Communications Advisor | Calgary Health Foundation 368-997-1131... Shannon MacMillan Director, Marketing & Communications | Calgary Health Foundation 403-472-9573...