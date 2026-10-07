Global Tires Market - Industry Size, Share, Growth Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 EV Adoption, Aftermarket Demand, And Smart Tire Innovation Drive US$202.2 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through portfolio restructuring, sustainable production, export expansion, digital sales, and high-demand smart, EV and premium tires

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Tires Market - Industry Insights & Forecast 2026-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tire market is projected to reach US$ 202.2 Billion by 2034, rising from US$ 145.55 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.72% between 2026 and 2034. Market expansion is supported by higher vehicle production, sustained automotive aftermarket demand, electric vehicle adoption, infrastructure investment, and growing logistics and transportation activity.

Changing vehicle requirements are accelerating innovation across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and Off-The-Road (OTR) applications. Tire manufacturers are investing in low rolling resistance technology, intelligent monitoring systems, sustainable materials, advanced tread compounds, and noise-reduction solutions. These developments are improving safety, durability, fuel efficiency, ride comfort, and environmental performance while helping manufacturers comply with increasingly stringent emissions and efficiency standards.

Key Tire Market Growth Drivers



Electric vehicle adoption: Electric vehicles require tires engineered to accommodate greater vehicle weight, deliver immediate torque, reduce road noise, and extend driving range through lower rolling resistance.

Replacement tire demand: Expanding vehicle fleets and longer vehicle ownership periods are creating consistent aftermarket opportunities, particularly in high-growth economies.

Logistics and commercial transportation: E-commerce growth, infrastructure development, and rising freight volumes are increasing tire consumption among fleet operators and commercial vehicle companies.

Sustainable manufacturing: Manufacturers are introducing recycled inputs, renewable energy, resource-efficient production methods, and circular economy initiatives to reduce environmental impact. Digital tire retail: Online platforms are improving access to price comparisons, specifications, reviews, fitment services, AI-powered recommendations, and home delivery options.

Trade, Investment and Industry Restructuring

International trade agreements are strengthening export prospects by lowering tariffs and expanding access to overseas markets. In July 2025, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) eliminated import duties on tires and rubber products exported from India to the United Kingdom, improving the competitiveness of Indian manufacturers.

Strategic restructuring is also reshaping the competitive landscape as companies redirect capital toward electric vehicle tires, premium products, and specialised commercial applications. In April 2025, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company evaluated the potential sale of its Indian agricultural tire division under the Goodyear Forward programme. The business was valued at approximately?2,500-2,700 crore.

Sustainable capacity expansion remains another investment priority. In December 2024, JK Tyre & Industries secured a EUR 30 million long-term loan from Germany's development finance institution DEG to expand its passenger car radial tire facility in Madhya Pradesh through environmentally responsible manufacturing investments.

Recent Tire Industry Developments



June 2025: Bridgestone introduced the Turanza EverDrive touring tire for sedans, crossovers (CUVs), and minivans. The product includes an 80,000-mile limited warranty and a next-generation tread compound designed to minimise irregular wear. It is available in 36 fitments and supports performance in wet, dry, and light snow conditions.

March 2025: CEAT launched its SportDrive premium range in India for ultra-luxury and high-performance passenger cars and SUVs. The portfolio includes ultra-high-performance (UHP) and run-flat tires tested in Germany, with prices ranging from?15,000 to?20,000 per tire.

February 2025: Eurogrip expanded its Trailhound motorcycle tire portfolio with SCR and STR variants. The SCR targets modern classic motorcycles, while the STR supports medium and large adventure motorcycles across on-road and light off-road conditions. January 2026: Apollo Tyres launched XT 1x, XT 2x, and XR 1x truck-bus bias (TBB) tires to improve mileage, durability, operating efficiency, and lifecycle costs for fleet operators.

Regional Tire Market Highlights

United States: A large replacement market, strong commercial transportation activity, electric vehicle adoption, and connected mobility investment support demand. Goodyear's ElectricDrive 2 tire, introduced in January 2024, features improved rolling resistance and noise reduction. The company has also collaborated with ZF, Gatik, TNO, and TDK on tire intelligence integration.

Germany: Premium automotive production and strict environmental regulations are advancing sustainable tire technologies. In July 2024, Continental AG entered a 10-year agreement with Pyrum Innovations to procure recovered carbon black from end-of-life tires for passenger car tire production.

India: Rising vehicle ownership, commercial transportation, infrastructure development, replacement demand, and export opportunities are strengthening domestic production. Government support for local manufacturing is encouraging capacity expansion and technological development.

Saudi Arabia: Vision 2030, industrial diversification, logistics investment, and growth in construction and mining are supporting tire demand. In September 2025, Mena Tyre Company, a joint venture between PIF and Pirelli Tyre, awarded a US$167 million contract for a King Abdullah Economic City facility with annual capacity of 3.5 million passenger vehicle tires.

Leading Market Segments

Radial tires retain a major market position because of their durability, ride quality, road grip, extended tread life, and reduced rolling resistance. Demand is increasing across passenger cars, buses, trucks, and electric vehicles as manufacturers introduce advanced compounds, sensors, and sustainable materials.

The OEM tire segment is benefiting from global vehicle production and long-term collaboration between automakers and tire companies. Customised products are increasingly developed to meet specific requirements for safety, comfort, efficiency, noise reduction, and durability. The replacement segment remains supported by ageing vehicle fleets and recurring maintenance requirements.

Passenger car tires represent a substantial market category, driven by urbanisation, financing availability, premium vehicle sales, and higher mobility demand. Online distribution is also gaining market share as consumers and fleet operators adopt digital procurement, secure payments, virtual selection tools, and integrated installation services.

Market Challenges

Volatility in natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black, steel, and petrochemical prices continues to affect production costs and profitability. Supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions, weather conditions, and crude oil price movements can complicate procurement and pricing decisions.

Competition from multinational and regional producers also creates significant pricing pressure, particularly in the replacement market. Manufacturers must balance affordability with investment in research, branding, sustainability, digital sales, and specialised electric vehicle technology.

Tire Market Segmentation



Design: Radial Market and Bias Market

End-Use: OEM Market and Replacement Market

Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles, Two Wheelers, Three Wheelers, and Off-The-Road (OTR)

Distribution Channel: Offline and Online Geographic Coverage: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Players in the Global Tire Market



Apollo Tyres Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

Continental AG

Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd.

MRF Tyres

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

The Michelin Group

Toyo Tire Corporation Yokohama Tire Corporation

Company coverage includes business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and revenue analysis. The global tire market outlook remains positive as manufacturers pursue technology-led differentiation, sustainable production, digital commerce, and regional capacity expansion through 2034.

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