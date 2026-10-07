Industry Veteran Joins Community Solar Platform As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Matthew Bowers will support CSP's continued growth and operational expansion.

- Paul SpencerST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Community Solar Platform (CSP), a leading provider of community solar acquisition, management, and operational services, announced today that Matthew Bowers has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.Bowers brings to his new role more than twelve years of community solar and renewable energy experience, including leadership roles at Perch Energy, Arcadia, and Cypress Creek Renewables. Throughout his career, he has held leadership positions across the community solar ecosystem, including operations, sales, development, and asset management.As Chief Operating Officer, Bowers will focus on strengthening CSP's operating platform and supporting the company's continued growth as it expands its community solar footprint.“Drawing on Matthew's deep community solar experience and leadership across the sector, CSP will continue to make complex portfolio performance more visible and manageable for developers and asset owners,” said Paul Spencer, Managing Partner at Community Solar Platform.“Matthew's leadership will further strengthen how we leverage our technology, operating discipline, and client teams to give partners a clearer line of sight into customer experience and portfolio results, helping clients maximize long-term portfolio value while delivering best-in-class service and savings to subscribers,” Spencer continued.“I'm honored to join the CSP team. Its proprietary, world-class management platform is unparalleled. CSP has been addressing the pain points that I keep hearing from the industry, raising the bar in maximizing client return on investment, transparent reporting, accuracy, and customer service. I'm excited to expand our services and delivery capabilities while continuing to create value for both asset owners and subscribers,” said Bowers.Bowers' appointment comes as CSP continues to grow its community solar footprint, enhance operational efficiency, and expand the technology and customer lifecycle management capabilities that drive stronger performance and long-term portfolio value.Matthew lives in Denver, Colorado with his wife where they enjoy mountain biking, hiking with their dog, and traveling.About Community Solar PlatformFounded in 2009, Community Solar Platform is the industry's longest-standing community solar vendor and is widely considered the leading operating system for community solar, offering world-class management and software services for multi-billion-dollar companies and major utilities across North America, including Canada. CSP's technology platform is renowned for its accuracy, reliability, and real-time data capabilities, setting the benchmark for community solar projects.

Bart Rupert

Community Solar Platform

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Industry Veteran Joins Community Solar Platform as Chief Operating Officer News Provided By Community Solar Platform October 07, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Technology



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